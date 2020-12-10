Diabetes Diet: How To Make Garlic-Cinnamon-Lemon Tea To Manage Blood Sugar

Diabetes is a common metabolic condition

Highlights Garlic is loaded with antioxidants

Cinnamon is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties too

Diabetes could be managed with a good diet

There are certain conditions that have become so common that we often fail to understand the gravity of the situation. Take, for instance, Diabetes. Most of us are either suffering from it or know someone who is. Diabetes is a condition marked by fluctuating blood sugar levels. Unfortunately, there is no known cure to diabetes, meaning that you can only control the symptoms by eating right, leading a good lifestyle and taking prescribed medicines on time. Your diet could actually go a long way in keeping your blood sugar levels in control and investing in some 'diabetes superfood' could be a good idea.





Garlic is packed with antioxidants





Diabetes superfoods are simply foods around you that are helpful in preventing rapid surge in blood sugar levels. Both garlic and cinnamon are touted as 'diabetes superfood' for their healing properties.





Garlic has a low Glycemic index score. It is also a good source Vitamin B-6 that plays crucial role in carbohydrate metabolism. Many studies have shown links between garlic consumption and blood sugar control, both raw and cooked garlic are considered beneficial. Garlic is also a good source of Vitamin C, another crucial component of diabetes management.

Cinnamon, on the other hand, could work as a perfect sugar substitute for diabetics. According to the NCBI, cinnamon could help regulate insulin sensitivity. Since cinnamon is also replete with antioxidants that help fight free radical activity. Free radical activity is marked by a chain reaction that impacts our cells, leading to many chronic problems like diabetes. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Cinnamon is a digestive aid that helps normalise levels of both glucose and triglycerides (a type of fat) in the blood, reducing the risk of diabetes and heart disease." Although Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa says that you should not consume more than 5 grams of cinnamon everyday.





Cinnamon is good for diabetes management





Lemon too is a very potent source of antioxidants, especially vitamin C.





Here's a delicious recipe of garlic-cinnamon tea:





Ingredients:





2 cups of water

1-inch cinnamon bark

2 small cloves of crushed garlic

1 tsp lemon juice

Method:

1. In a vessel bring water and cinnamon to a boil.

2. Once the water boils, add garlic. Let it boil for another 4-5 minutes. Add lemon juice

3. Strain and serve.





Drink this tea every day but make sure you consult an expert if you experience any problem.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



