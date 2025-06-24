Managing diabetes is not just about avoiding sugar or reading nutrition labels like a hawk. It is also about being smart with how you cook and consume your food. In fact, what happens to your food after cooking could significantly impact your blood sugar levels. We are talking about cooling simple, everyday foods before eating them. While it might sound like a hack for lazy leftovers, cooling some cooked foods can actually be a smart dietary move for diabetics. If you are someone trying to manage diabetes more effectively, this article could change the way you approach your plate. Here is what nutrition experts suggest.





Here Are 5 Cooked Foods You Should Refrigerate Before Eating, According To A Nutritionist:

Cooling certain foods after cooking may help stabilise blood sugar levels, according to dietitian and nutritionist Shweta J Panchal. These are some foods she recommends refrigerating before eating to better manage diabetes.

1. Cooked Legumes

Legumes such as rajma and chhole should be cooled in the refrigerator after cooking. According to the expert, “Cooling these legumes will increase the amylose content and resistant starch.” This helps keep post-meal blood sugar levels steadier. No wonder hummus with carrot sticks is often recommended as a healthy snack for diabetics.

2. Cooked Carrots

Cooked carrots should be cooled before consumption. The expert explains that cooling carrots enhances carotenoid bioavailability and gives them fibre-like effects. For diabetics, this not only improves nutrient absorption but also supports overall health.

3. Steamed Cabbage

Cooling cabbage after steaming improves its benefits for diabetics. “Cooled cabbage has better stability of glucosinolates, which helps in liver detox and your gut health,” says Panchal. A quick tip: serve it as a chilled salad on the side.

4. Cooked Green Peas

Green peas, when cooked and then cooled, undergo starch retrogradation. This process increases their fibre and protein content. The result? More stable blood sugar levels and longer-lasting satiety.

5. Cooked Millets

Millets such as jowar and ragi, once cooked and cooled, show a rise in starch that mimics fibre. This helps regulate blood glucose and makes them ideal for anyone managing diabetes.

Here Are 4 Foods To Avoid In The Morning To Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes

Starting the day right is crucial for diabetics. Your first meal can set the tone for how your body handles glucose throughout the day. Here are some morning foods experts advise against if you want better blood sugar control.

1. Milk Tea First Thing In The Morning

Many people begin their day with a cup of chai, but for diabetics, this may not be the best choice. According to celebrity nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, “Lactose found in milk can be difficult to digest for some individuals. This undigested lactose ferments in the gut, which leads to bloating, gas and diarrhoea.” She also adds that casein in milk can cause inflammation in the gut, affecting gut health and potentially allowing toxins to enter the bloodstream.

2. Fruit Juices

Packaged fruit juices are often stripped of fibre. Without fibre, sugar from fruit enters the bloodstream rapidly, leading to blood sugar spikes. This is usually followed by a crash, which leaves you tired, hungry and craving more sugar—none of which helps manage diabetes.

3. Bread On An Empty Stomach

Refined bread may be a breakfast staple, but it is not ideal for those watching their blood sugar. The refined starch quickly converts to glucose, especially on an empty stomach. This sudden spike can throw off blood sugar regulation and impact digestion for the rest of the day.

4. Electrolyte Drinks

Electrolytes are often marketed as healthy, but store-bought versions can contain artificial sweeteners such as sucralose. These sweeteners can disrupt your gut microbiome, leading to digestive issues and fluctuating blood sugar levels, particularly if consumed on an empty stomach.





Managing diabetes is not just about avoiding sugary temptations. It is about using food—and how you handle it - to your advantage. Cooling some everyday cooked foods before eating might sound too simple, but it could be the kind of blood sugar-friendly hack your routine needs. Small changes, big impact.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.