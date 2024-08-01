Breakfast is the first meal of the day and should be taken seriously. Skipping breakfast or eating unhealthy foods on an empty stomach can negatively impact your health. In a recent Instagram video, Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiothoracic surgeon, shared five common breakfast foods that are not so good for your health. One important factor to avoid in your breakfast is any added sugar. Further, choose whole foods instead of processed options to stay energised for a long and get plenty of nutrients. Read on to learn what to avoid and what to eat for breakfast.

5 Foods You Should Avoid For Breakfast, According to Dr. Nene:

1. White Bread

Many people consume white bread in their breakfast with jam or other spreads. However, this may not be the healthiest choice. White bread is a processed food. While it may be quick and easy to digest, it has little nutritional value, explains Medical News Today. White bread has low-quality carbs and added sugar, which can cause large blood sugar spikes.

2. Sugary Cereals

Advertisements or TV shows may make us believe that sugary cereals are an ideal breakfast. However, regarding our health, these cereals may rather be harmful. The refined grains in cereal have a low fibre content. Excessive added sugar can increase the potential risk of diabetes.

3. Fruit Juice

Fruit juices make your blood glucose levels rise faster than whole fruits. These should especially be avoided during breakfast. On an empty stomach, sugar in the form of fructose in fruits can cause an overload on your liver. Processed sugar in juice is even worse for your health.

Also Read: Pressed For Time? These 10-Minute Tadka Oats Will Save Your Breakfast!

4. Processed Meats

Processed meat like bacon and cold cuts are generally considered unhealthy. Harvard Health notes that several studies have found links between processed meat and various forms of cancer, as well as heart disease and diabetes. If you want to eat meat, it is better to choose fresh meat.

5. Sweetened Yogurts

While yogurt is a good source of protein and probiotics, sweetened yogurts with added sugar may not be the best choice for breakfast. Instead, set fresh yogurt at home or, if you want to buy it from a store, opt for full-fat, unsweetened Greek yogurt.

Healthy Breakfast Options

Here are some healthier breakfast options for you, according to health experts:

1. Eggs

Eggs are high in protein as well as B vitamins, vitamin A, iron, calcium, and other essential minerals.

2. Whole Grain Toast

Whole grain toast is high in fibre and complex carbs, compared to white bread. These are also less likely to raise blood sugar levels.

3. Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are a good source of fibre and other nutrients. You can combine them with Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, or add them to your protein shake.

Also Read: Move Over Regular Paratha, This 4-Layered Paratha Will Become Your New Favourite Recipe

4. Nuts

Nuts are a rich source of protein, healthy fat, and fibre. These are also rich in nutrients like magnesium and potassium. Add these to your yogurt, oatmeal, or eat directly.

5. Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese or paneer is high in protein and low in calories. It can be used to make a variety of breakfast dishes.





Enjoy a healthy and nutritious breakfast by choosing the right food options. Happy eating!