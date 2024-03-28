Greek yogurt is yogurt that has been strained to remove most of its liquid (whey). This gives it a thicker and creamier consistency than unstrained yoghurt. Greek yogurt can be bought directly from the market or you can even make it at home. Line a large fine-mesh sieve with 2 layers of cotton muslin cloth and place it over a large bowl. Put the yogurt into the cloth, cover it, and refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours, depending on how thick you want the yogurt to be. You can eat it directly, top it with fruits or syrups of your choice, or use it to make some tasty recipes. Greek yogurt can be used to make a variety of delicious desserts. Let's check them out.

Here Are 5 Tasty Desserts Made Using Greek Yogurt:

1. Low-Fat Shrikhand Sundae

Shrikhand is a traditional dessert in Gujarati and Marathi cuisine made from strained yogurt. It is creamy and thick in texture, flavoured with sugar, saffron, and cardamom. Greek yogurt is the heart of this dessert. Here is the full step-by-step recipe to make Low-Fat Shrikhand Sundae. The recipe also uses chia seeds and strawberry puree to make the Shrikhand Sundae.

2. Mango Cheesecake Bhapa Doi

Here is a delicious Greek yogurt recipe with the goodness of mangoes. Bhapa Doi is a Bengali dessert prepared with steamed yogurt. This recipe combines Bhapa Doi with a cheesecake crust and mango puree. Here is the full recipe.

3. Carrot Cake Muffins

These are comforting and delicious muffins that are prepared using nutritious ingredients like carrots and nuts. If you have not tried a carrot muffin or cake before, worry not, it does not taste exactly like carrots. Instead, you get flavours of maple syrup, vanilla, and cinnamon. This recipe is prepared using eggs and Greek yogurt. Here is the full recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Frozen Yogurt Bark

When craving something sweet, you can eat these delicious and healthier yogurt barks instead of store-bought chocolate. Mix Greek yogurt with some honey. Add in cranberries and raisins. Take a baking tray and line it with foil. Spread the yogurt mix, ensuring to keep a thick layer. Sprinkle chopped strawberries and chocolate chips. Pop it in the freezer until it is completely frozen. Break the bark into pieces using a sharp knife. Enjoy!

5. Greek Yogurt Brownie Cookies

These delicious cookies are prepared without any eggs. The cookies are dense, rich, and chocolatey. The recipe uses Greek yogurt and brown sugar instead of cream and regular sugar. Other ingredients include whole wheat flour, quick-cooking oats, baking soda, baking powder, dark chocolate, unsalted butter, cocoa powder, and vanilla extract. Here is the full recipe.

Which of these delicious Greek yogurt desserts will you try first? Share with us in the comments.