Oats have become a go-to for anyone trying to eat healthier. They're packed with protein, fiber, and slow-digesting carbs that keep you full and energized. Plus, oats can be used in tons of tasty recipes. If you're a fan of starting your day with oats, you'll love this Tadka Oats recipe. It combines the wholesome goodness of oats with a burst of flavor from the tadka (tempering). Sounds amazing, right? It's super simple to whip up, so let's dive in and see how you can make this tasty breakfast at home!





Also Read: This Low-Cal, Fibre-Rich Oats Cheela Is Perfect For A Heathy Breakfast (Recipe Inside)

Why Tadka Oats Are Perfect For Breakfast

Tadka oats are the ideal breakfast to kick off your day right. Oats are a time-tested grain full of essential nutrients, including more protein than many other grains and beta-glucan, a type of fiber that supports your health. The tadka, made from everyday spices, gives this basic oat recipe a bold flavor twist. You can also toss in veggies or protein for extra punch. So, not only are these oats nutritious, but they're also customizable to fit your taste and keep you powered up all day.

Can You Prep Tadka Oats Ahead Of Time?

You bet! Tadka oats are best fresh, but you can make them ahead if you're in a hurry. Just prepare a big batch and keep it in the fridge for a grab-and-go breakfast. To keep that fresh tadka flavor, though, make the tempering right before serving.

How To Make Tadka Oats At Home | Tadka Oats Recipe

Making tadka oats is a breeze and doesn't need anything fancy. This recipe comes from digital creator Nidhi Gupta (@fitnesswithnidhi) on Instagram. Start by mixing 1 cup of rolled oats with 1 cup of Greek yogurt. Add a pinch of salt and mix well. Let it sit in the fridge overnight. Chop up your favorite veggies like carrots, bell peppers, cucumber, and green onions. When the oats are ready, stir in the veggies. For the tadka, heat mustard oil in a pan, then add peanuts, curry leaves, and dried red chilies. Once it starts to sizzle, pour it over your oats and mix. Enjoy it right away or let it chill in the fridge!

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Oats Turning Soggy? 5 Tips To Make Perfect Overnight Oats (Without Any Hassle!)





Are you excited to try these tadka oats? Drop a comment and let us know!