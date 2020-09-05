Drink This Green Tea and Lemon Concoction To Boost Immunity And Weight Loss

Green tea does not undergo any oxidation process which makes it a healthier drink to sip on.

As we begin to prioritise our health above everything else, boosting immunity is usually the first step taken towards it. Good immune system prepares our body to resist common infections. With the pandemic scare still looming large over us along with the seasonal change, it has become imperative to boost our immunity to combat seasonal flus and infections. And the first step towards it would be to fill our diets with immunity-boosting foods and drinks that might just be lying in your kitchen cabinet; for instance, green tea bags!





Green tea has gain immense popularity for its many health benefits including immunity-boosting properties. According to experts, green tea has the highest number of polyphenols, also known as catechins, as it is less processed than other teas and is not that oxidised; thus it acts as a good antioxidant. The polyphenols affect the regulatory t-cells (a part of our immune system) and in that process, improve our immune function and also protect us against cough and flu. Experts have also said that green tea aids digestion, thus, facilitating weight loss.





A cup of green tea with lemon and honey is one detoxifying drink that can not only help us battle the seasonal infections but can also help in shedding some extra kilos. Lemon is a treasure-trove of immunity-boosting vitamin C, which fights the free radicals in our body besides detoxifying it, thus reducing chances of excess weight gain. It also gives a zesty flavour to everything it is added to and makes for a perfect pair with green tea, whose flavour many of us won't like otherwise. Honey is known to be a natural cough suppressant along with having many antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Here is a simple, quick and easy green tea drink that can help boost immunity, detox and facilitate weight loss-





Ingredients-





- Green Tea bag- 1





- Water - 1 cup





- Lemon- 1/2





- Honey- 1 tsp





Method-





1. Boil water, pour in a cup and place the green tea bag in it.





2. Add lemon and honey.





3. Stir well and drink when it is still hot





A simple, cleansing drink that you can drink in the morning; however, there are also studies that warn about harmful effects of excessive intake of green tea. We would recommend consulting a doctor before including it in your daily diet or limiting it to 1-2 cups a day.







