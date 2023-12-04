During the winter season, our immunity tends to weaken, making us susceptible to common problems like colds and fevers. To combat these seasonal challenges, we often incorporate items like dry fruits, green vegetables, jaggery, and kadha into our diets. These ingredients, known for their warming nature, prove helpful in strengthening our immunity. Traditional dishes like til laddu, bajre ki roti, pinni, and panjiri are popular during winter, and one such favourite is chikki, made from peanuts, jaggery, sesame, and dry fruits. Chikki is a winter staple, as its ingredients not only keep your body warm but also contribute to maintaining immunity.





Is Chikki Good for Health?

Chikki, crafted from a blend of peanuts and jaggery, is a popular and delicious winter snack enjoyed by Indians throughout the season. Also known as Gajak, Peanut Jaggery Chikki provides a perfect balance of vitamins and minerals. Jaggery, in addition to iron, phosphorus, and zinc, contains antioxidants that boost immunity. The warming effect of jaggery also provides relief from issues like colds and coughs, explaining why people often consume it after meals.











Although chikki is readily available in shops, some people still prefer making it at home. It's quite easy to make chikki at home, requiring peanuts, dry fruits, jaggery, ghee, and sesame seeds. If you're making chikki for the first time, pay attention to some important tips.





Keep These Tips in Mind While Making Chikki:







Avoid using water while making jaggery syrup, as it can affect the quality of your syrup.











Lightly roast the dry fruits and sesame seeds added to the chikki with ghee for enhanced taste.











Mix baking soda with jaggery syrup and beat it to make the chikkis crispy and soft.











Choose between peanuts or dry fruits based on your preference when making chikki.





How to Make Jaggery Chikki:







Roast the peanuts and crush them coarsely.





Heat ghee in a pan, add jaggery, and cook until it thickens.





Allow the syrup to boil until it thickens completely.





Optionally, add a few drops of the syrup in cold water to check its thickness.





Add peanuts and mix well.





Apply ghee to a tray and spread the prepared mixture.





Spread the mixture to a thickness of 1 inch.





Once it cools down completely, cut it into square pieces and store it in an airtight container.











