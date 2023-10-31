As the chilly weather sets in, it's crucial to fortify your body's defences against common ailments like cold, cough, and sore throat. Strengthening your immunity becomes a top priority, and what better way to do that than adding a list of immunity-boosting foods to our daily diet, just like jaggery? Known for its exceptional ability to boost immunity, jaggery has been a trusted winter remedy since ancient times. Discover the numerous health benefits of this wonder ingredient and get ready to embrace a healthier, more resilient you this winter season.





Why Jaggery is the Ultimate Immunity-Boosting Food

Jaggery, often considered a form of refined sugar, is packed with an array of essential nutrients like phosphorus, iron, magnesium, zinc, selenium, and potassium. Its rich antioxidant content not only bolsters your immunity but also aids in combatting various diseases. With its innate warming nature, jaggery helps keep your body warm from the inside, making it an ideal addition to your winter diet. Besides, its benefits extend to promoting better digestion and aiding in respiratory issues.

Immunity-Boosting Food: The Expert's Take on Jaggery







According to Sunita Chaudhary, a prominent dietician at the BLK Super Specialty Hospital, "Jaggery is considered hot as it provides ample calories to keep the body warm. It aids in dilating the blood vessels and generating heat in the body, hence its benefits are widely acknowledged."





Other Incredible Benefits of Jaggery







1. Strengthened Immune System





Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, jaggery serves as an excellent tool for fortifying your immune system, making it a popular addition to not just post-meal sweets but also decoctions and teas during the cold season.











2. Enhanced Iron Levels





With a substantial amount of iron and folate, jaggery is a recommended solution for combating iron deficiency, effectively boosting your body's iron levels.











3. Improved Digestion





Activating the digestive enzymes in your body, jaggery aids in alleviating digestive problems and provides relief from constipation, making it an excellent post-meal treat.











4. Alleviates Menstrual Cramps





Its heat-inducing properties make jaggery a soothing solution for menstrual cramps, offering much-needed relief to women during their periods.











5. Liver Detox





Consuming jaggery aids in detoxifying your body, effectively eliminating toxins and ensuring a healthy liver function. Jaggery water is a popular choice for this purpose.





Incorporating Jaggery into Your Winter Diet







Wondering how to incorporate this immunity-boosting food into your daily meals this winter? Look no further! We've compiled a list of delectable jaggery recipes that are bound to leave your taste buds craving for more. Check them out below:





1. Gud Ki Chutney

A delectable blend of mustard oil, olive oil, salt, panch phoron, red chilli powder, and roasted cumin, sweetened with a touch of honey. This sweet and tangy chutney is a perfect accompaniment to your meals. Click here

2. Gud Ki Roti

Indulge in the sweetness of jaggery by preparing these delectable rotis soaked in a milk-jaggery mixture, served with a generous dollop of ghee. Click here





3. Gud Ke Chawal

A Punjabi delicacy that combines the sweetness of jaggery, the aroma of cardamom, and an assortment of dry fruits, creating a rich, flavoursome dish that pairs beautifully with lukewarm milk. Click here





4. Gud Ka Halwa

Experience the magic of halwa with a winter twist as semolina, jaggery, and an abundance of dry fruits come together to create a delectable dessert that's both irresistible and immune-boosting food. Click here

5. Peanut Chikki

Embrace the festivities of winter with this popular snack made from peanuts and a generous amount of jaggery, perfect for occasions like Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti. Click here





This winter, let jaggery take centre stage in your diet and witness the remarkable transformation in your overall well-being. Embrace the warmth and goodness of this immunity-boosting food and bid adieu to seasonal health concerns. Stay healthy, stay warm!





