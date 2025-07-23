Singer Armaan Malik turned 30 on Tuesday. He celebrated his special day with wife Aashna Shroff, his parents Daboo and Jyoti Malik and brother Amaal Malik. Armaan shared glimpses of his birthday celebration in an Instagram post. The opening frame featured the singer posing with two cakes on the table. While one had a cocoa-colored frosting, the other came with a caramel glaze on top. Further in the post, we saw Armaan sitting on a chair with another cake in front of him. This time, it was topped with whipped cream and decorated with shredded orange and macadamia nuts.





Armaan and his family went out for a Teppanyaki dinner on his birthday. Teppanyaki is a popular style of Japanese cooking where skilled chefs prepare a meal right in front of diners on a flat iron griddle, making it an interactive and visually entertaining culinary experience. The singer shared glimpses of the chef cooking food on his table. He was seen cutting meat and making fried rice on the griddle.

In the next slide, waiters brought another cake to the table as they sang the "Happy Birthday" song for Armaan. This one was covered with vanilla frosting all over with a chocolate plaque on top. Finally, the last cake of the day was a reference to the TV series Game of Thrones. It said, "Thirty Is Coming," similar to the show's iconic line, "Winter is coming."





In the caption, Armaan wrote, "Genuinely had the best birthday. Slow, simple, surrounded by everyone i love, good food, yummy cakes and the absolute best vibes! bye bye 20's." Take a look:







Happy birthday, Armaan Malik. We await more foodie updates from him.