Hariyali Teej is a popular Hindu festival, especially significant for married women in many parts of North India. On this day, women observe a fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands and families. Hariyali Teej marks the celebration of the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who is affectionately called Teej Mata. The festival is observed with devotion and vibrant rituals across states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. In 2025, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Sunday, 27 July. Apart from Hariyali Teej, Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej are also celebrated during the months of Sawan and Bhadrapada, respectively.





Also Read: 6 Aloo Recipes To Try During Sawan Somvar Fasting

Hariyali Teej 2025: Date and Timings

Hariyali Teej will be observed on Sunday, 27 July, 2025.

Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:41 PM on 26 July, 2025.





Tritiya Tithi ends at 10:41 PM on 27 July, 2025.





(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)

Difference Between Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej

Hariyali Teej falls on the Tritiya of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan, while Hartalika Teej is observed almost a month later on Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya. Although both are celebrated on the third lunar day, their purposes differ. Hariyali Teej celebrates the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and married women observe it for their husbands' long life and their family's prosperity. In contrast, Hartalika Teej commemorates Goddess Parvati's intense penance, and unmarried girls keep this fast to seek an ideal husband, while married women pray for their husbands' longevity.





Also Read: Sawan Shivratri 2025: 5 Satvik Recipes That Are Ideal For Fasting

Hariyali Teej Traditions and Customs in 2025

Like most Indian festivals, Hariyali Teej is celebrated with enthusiasm and colour. Green is the dominant theme-women dress in green outfits, adorn their wrists with green bangles, and apply intricate mehndi designs to their hands. Swings are decorated and used for traditional singing and dancing. Married women often visit their maternal homes, where they are pampered with "Sindhara"-a festive collection of sweets, bangles, and gifts. The fast is observed throughout the day, and in the evening, women break their fast with a traditional meal after listening to devotional stories of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Traditional Foods Made On Hariyali Teej 2025

Kachori

Kachori is a classic Indian snack made with flour and ghee, stuffed with a spiced lentil mixture and deep-fried until golden and crisp. It pairs beautifully with tangy chutney or a comforting aloo ki sabzi. [Click here for the recipe]

Ghewar

A Teej essential, ghewar is a disc-shaped Rajasthani sweet typically made during Teej and Raksha Bandhan. Topped with malai or rabri, this honeycomb-textured dessert adds a festive touch to the table. [Click here for the recipe]

Bedmi Puri

This deep-fried puri, made with a urad dal-spiced dough, is a staple in many North Indian homes during festivals. Serve it hot with aloo ki sabzi for a hearty, satisfying Teej meal. [Click here for the recipe]

Jalebi

Kesari jalebi is a beloved sweet often found in Teej celebrations. Its crisp golden spirals soaked in saffron sugar syrup make it irresistible. Here is an easy recipe to prepare kesari jalebi at home. [Click here for the recipe]

Shahi Paneer

A rich and flavourful curry, shahi paneer makes for an indulgent main course. Made without onion or garlic, it comes in both red and white gravy versions, perfect for festive occasions. [Click here for the recipe]





Want to prepare a delicious meal for your family and friends this Hariyali Teej 2025? Try these classic recipes at home and celebrate with flavour and warmth.