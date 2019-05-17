Eye Health: Eat These 6 Fruits To Keep Your Vision Strong

Highlights Eyes need a certain amount of nutrients to keep functioning normally

Undernutrition can impact eye health and lead to vision loss

Some fruits contain nutrients that are beneficial for eyesight

Poor eyesight is a more common problem these days than we realise. We tend to blame it on the sudden rise in the usage of mobile phones or long working hours in front of computers or watching too much TV. These factors do play a role in affecting eyesight but we should not ignore another important factor that may lead to deterioration of eye health. Malnutrition or undernutrition can also affect eyesight to a great extent. Just like our body, our eyes too need a certain amount of nutrients to keep functioning normally.





A chunk of our diet goes into nurturing the eyes so it's important to include those foods that may impact it positively. Fruits, especially, are a storehouse of nutrients and there are some fruits that contain more nutrients than others that are beneficial for eyes. Among a bevy of fruits lining up the marketplaces, how do you know which fruit to pick for your eye health?











Here are some fruits that are considered good to bring about sound health for eyes:







1. Orange -

It tops the list of citrus fruits and contains vitamin C, which may help fight back cataract and its high water content keeps the eyes hydrated.





(Also Read: 6 Foods That You Must Include For Good Eyesight)

Orange for eye health





2. Apricot -

This fruit stocks up on beta-carotene, which is known to delay ageing of the eyes. Apricots also contain many other nutrients like zinc, copper, vitamin C and E, which fight together to beat macular degeneration.





Apricot for eye health











3. Avocado -

With high amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin compounds, avocados help in improving night vision and protect the eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays.





Avocado for eye health











4. Papaya -

Loaded with minerals, antioxidants and enzymes, papaya is a wonder food that spells overall welfare for eyes.





Papaya for eye health











5. Mango -

This popular summer fruit is packed with vitamin A, an antioxidant that wards off bacteria and infections from the surface of the eye. Paucity of vitamin A causes dryness and clouding, which may cast some risk for general eye health.





Mango for eye health











6. Blueberry -

The sweet and sour fruit contains enormous anti-inflammatory and rhodopsin-regenerating properties that provide support to the blood vessels of the eyes. Anthocyanins, found in this fruit, prevent blocking of arteries of the retina.





(Also Read: 8 Kitchen Ingredients For Eye Healthcare)





Blueberry for eye health







A specially curated diet full of nutrient-rich fruits will definitely help in achieving optimal eye health. But, leading a good lifestyle devoid of stress, lethargy and junk and sugary foods will go a long way to keep your eyesight intact.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







