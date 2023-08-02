Getting a good night's sleep is something that we all desire. Unfortunately, a lot of us struggle to achieve this. This not only causes uneasiness during the night, but it can also drastically impact our energy levels the next day. Sometimes, we just spend our entire night tossing around in bed without realising when the sun has already risen. Why does this happen? Well, the answer is as simple as the type of food we eat before bed. We often don't pay much attention to our food choices at night, but it turns out that this is one of the major reasons why we find ourselves awake at night. So, if you wish to enhance your sleep, here are five of the best and worst foods for sleep you need to know, and have. Check them out below:

Also Read: Monsoon Making You Feel Sleepier? Here's A Quick Way To Boost Your Energy

Here Are 5 Worst Foods For Sleep:

1. Spicy Foods

Spicy foods tend to increase our body temperature, which can have a negative impact on our sleep. It can also cause gas and acid reflux, which can be quite uncomfortable. Not only this, but you may also end up waking up to the feeling of heartburn.

2. White Bread

We all know that white bread leads to weight gain, but did you know it can also hamper your sleep? This is because it has a high glycemic index and causes sudden spikes in sugar levels. Several studies suggest that such foods can prevent you from getting quality sleep.

3. Ice Cream

Do you often reach out for that bowl of ice cream right after dinner? If yes, it's time to stop doing so. Ice cream is high in sugar and fat, and having it during the night isn't such a great idea. It will not only keep you awake but will also lead to weight gain.

4. Chocolate

Another big no-no before bedtime is chocolate. This includes both milk and dark chocolates. Milk chocolate is high in sugar, whereas dark chocolate contains a compound called theobromine, which can increase your heart rate and keep you alert.

5. Fried Foods

Fried foods such as French fries, pakodas, samosas, spring rolls, etc. should be avoided at all costs at night. Since all of them have a high fat content, our body takes longer to digest them, and this can cause discomfort while sleeping.

Here Are 5 Best Foods For Sleep:

1. Warm Milk

We often hear our elders advise us to drink a warm glass of milk before bed. Wonder why? It's because milk contains tryptophan, which is known to induce sleep and help calm our minds. Start having a glass of warm milk every night and see how effortlessly you fall asleep.

2. Almonds

Eating a handful of almonds before you get into bed may also improve your sleep quality. They are a rich source of magnesium, which helps relax our muscles and also reduces anxiety.

Also Read: No More Sleepless Nights! 5 Desi Drinks To Induce Good Night's Sleep

3. Pumpkin Seeds

Just like almonds, pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium and prevent insomnia. You can have a handful of pumpkin seeds as is or even mix them in some yoghurt.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

4. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea contains a compound called apigenin, which helps relax our muscles and has a soothing effect on our nerves. Additionally, it may also help reduce anxiety, ensuring you have a restful sleep.

5. Banana

Bananas are rich in potassium and magnesium, both of which are excellent for promoting sleep. Swap unhealthy fried and sugary foods with a banana and see the amazing benefits it has to offer.





Not getting proper sleep is troublesome not only for those few hours but also has an impact on our energy levels the next day. Now that you know about the best and worst foods for sleep, take the necessary steps to sleep better.