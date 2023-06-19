We all know how important it is to have a healthy morning routine. It helps kick-start metabolism and other bodily functions to keep us fit and fine throughout the day. But we hardly speak about the night rituals. That's right. Ending your day on a healthy and hearty note is equally important for a balanced lifestyle. Here, we refer to having a good night's sleep. Sleep is a natural reoccurring cycle in our body, where all the processes slow down and take rest after a day-long toil. It is much like recharging the batteries, which if not done properly, might have detrimental effects on our brain and the entire metabolism. Hence, experts suggest following a proper night routine to relax our brain and body for a sound sleep.

Guide To Healthy Night Routine: How To Plan A Proper Regime For Good Night's Sleep:

The key is to de-stress yourselves before hitting the bed. While some like having a relaxing shower before sleep, some enjoy reading books or listening to music. But what plays the most important role in the process is your diet. What you eat and when you eat also matter a lot when it comes to de-stressing the body. Having a wholesome dinner just before calling it a day leaves you with some uneasiness that may majorly affect your sleep cycle. Hence, you would find experts always suggesting having a light yet wholesome dinner at least two to three hours before sleep.

Another factor that plays a major role in the process is a sleep-inducing drink. You would often find the mothers giving a glass of milk before going to bed. Ever wondered why? It is because milk contains some properties that help you relax instantly. Not just milk, there are various other drinks that aid sleep. Here, we will take you through a few such desi drinks that you can consider adding to your healthy night routine.

Here're 5 Desi Drinks For Good Night's Sleep:

1. Haldi doodh:

The goodness of haldi doodh needs no separate introduction. It is loaded with healthy nutrients that help you heal, grow and repair muscles, boost immunity and more. Alongside, haldi doodh helps you sleep too. While warm milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that converts into serotonin to relax your mind, haldi is known to reduce oxidative stress in the body. Click here for the classic haldi doodh recipe.

2. Badam doodh:

As mentioned earlier, milk helps produce serotonin that relieved anxiety and stress. Adding some almonds to the drink increases its benefits. Almonds contain tryptophan and magnesium that keeps your heart's rhythm steady and relaxes your brain and body. All these factors help induce sound sleep. Find the recipe for badam doodh here.

3. Ashwagandha tea:

Ashwagandha contains trimethylene glycol, which may help control your circadian rhythm and regulate your sleep. Hence, you would often find people having some amount of ashwagandha powder in the form of tea or milk at night to promote sleep. Click here for the ashwagandha tea recipe.

4. Kesar water:

One of the most expensive spices across the globe, a strand or two of kesar at night may help you sleep well. You can prepare a detox drink by infusing some strands of saffron in a glass of water. Its sedative properties may help treat insomnia and improve sleep quality. Click here for the recipe.

5. Jaiphal ka pani:

As per Ayurveda, nutmeg has a calming effect, if taken in smaller doses. It is widely used in traditional medical practice to induce sleep and relieve stress. You can just infuse a pinch of jaiphal in a glass of warm water and drink. Some also add it to warm milk and drink it before sleeping.

While each of the above-mentioned drinks has various health benefits, taking them in excess might have a negative reaction in your body. Hence, we suggest you consult an expert and include these drinks in your diet to relax and have a good night's sleep.





