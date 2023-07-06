Have you been feeling sleepier lately? Do you have to put in extra effort to get out of bed every morning? Don't blame yourself; it's the weather outside that is keeping you from feeling fresh. Monsoon is here, and the rhythm of rain and nippy weather is making us all want to snuggle up in our warm and cosy blankets throughout the day. But you know what? It has a lot to do with your diet too. What you eat on a daily basis tends to affect the energy level of your body, keeping you going throughout the day. Let's delve further.

Why Do You Feel Lethargic During Monsoon?

With the monsoon, our diet experiences a sudden change too. We crave fried foods more than ever and tend to reach out for pakodas, samosas, and bhajis every now and then. In fact, these calorie-dense dishes become comfort food for many during this time of the year. We understand that rain and pakodas go hand-in-hand, but what you fail to realize is that the same food may turn you into a couch potato in the monsoon. How, you ask?

According to multiple studies from across the globe, fried foods are high in fat and carbs, and consuming them in excess may make you feel overly full throughout the day, leading to a lack of energy in the body. Consequently, you end up feeling tired, lazy, and sleepy all the time. The only probable solution to this is a change in your diet. Hence, experts always suggest tweaking your diet regimen at regular intervals to keep up with the vibe of the season. For instance, during monsoon, it is important to load up on water and seasonal foods to stay healthy, hearty, and energetic.

Photo Credit: iStock

5 Foods That Can Boost Your Energy Level in Monsoon:

1. Masala Chai:

We have associated masala chai with rain for ages. But have you ever wondered why? The answer lies in the masalas added to the beverage. Usually, masala chai includes cloves, cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger, each of which is loaded with nutrients that help us stay nourished and immune against seasonal diseases. Besides, tea gives you a caffeine kick to feel fresh every single time. Click here for a foolproof recipe for masala chai.

2. Soup:

Nippy weather calls for everything warm and soothing, and what's better than a bowl of soup to add to your diet? Soup is not only fulfilling but also provides a good amount of fluids and essential nutrients to keep you nourished and fortified. Find some of our favourite soup recipes here.

3. Khichdi:

Dal is a storehouse of nutrients, and rice, if taken in the right amount, provides good carbs to keep you energized. And when mixed together, the dish becomes a powerhouse of goodness. Besides, khichdi is easy to make too. So, we say, prepare a bowl of this comforting delicacy and sail through the monsoon seamlessly. Click here for some delicious dal khichdi recipes.

4. Kadhas and Herbal Drinks:

Kadhas have been a part of traditional medicine since time immemorial. Made with a concoction of different herbs and spices, kadhas help you stay immune, and energized, and help prevent seasonal flu. Find some monsoon-special kadha recipes here.

5. Probiotics:

Our energy level has a lot to do with our gut health. Proper digestion and metabolism help us stay healthy, happy, and active throughout the day. So, to keep monsoon-related gut issues like gas, acidity, and bowel problems at bay, we suggest adding enough probiotics to your diet. For the uninitiated, probiotics lead to the production of healthy gut bacteria to maintain balance in the body. Click here to learn about some of the most common probiotics available.

The Bottom Line:

Does this mean you should completely give up on your favourite fried foods during the monsoon? Of course not! Instead, we suggest maintaining a healthy balance between nutritious food and indulgences to make the most of both worlds. Always remember, excess of everything is bad for your health. Happy monsoon, everyone!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.