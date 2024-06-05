Seeds are tiny, but big on nutrition. From pomegranate and flax seeds to chia and pumpkin seeds, each variety offers unique health benefits. These nutty, crunchy, and tasty marvels are loaded with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that can significantly enhance your well-being. Some seeds are abundant in Omega-3, while others are rich in magnesium, calcium, fibre, and iron. Collectively, they can help fend off various diseases, bolster your immunity, improve your hair and skin health, and enhance your overall quality of life. They make for excellent snacks, are delicious, and are increasingly featured in a variety of cuisines. Let's know more about seeds, their uses, and their health benefits.





Here Are 6 Seeds That You Must Add To Daily Diet For Weight Loss, Diabetes And More:

1. Pomegranate Seeds for Weight Loss

Pomegranate seeds, often dubbed the "fruit of paradise," are juicy, ruby-red seeds with a distinct tart flavour. They are packed with antioxidants and Vitamin C. The antioxidants in pomegranate seeds are known for their anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties, while Vitamin C aids in fat-burning and weight loss. According to Delhi-based Weight Management Expert, Dr. Gargi Sharma, "Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, and conjugated linolenic acid - all of which help you burn fat and boost your metabolism."

2. Sunflower and Flax Seeds for Diabetes Management

Sunflower seeds, which are black-brown in colour and need to be deshelled before consumption, are rich in Vitamin B-1, copper, Vitamin E, antioxidants, protein, and fibre. They help reduce appetite and manage diabetes. A study published in the National Library Of Medicine indicates that seeds like sunflower and flax seeds contribute to lowering glucose levels and can be used to treat type 2 diabetes. Bioactive components in these seeds, such as chlorogenic acid in sunflower seeds and secoisolariciresinol diglucoside in flax seeds, play a role in addressing insulin resistance and insulin production.

3. Chia Seeds for Bone Health

Chia seeds, known for their soft, creamy texture, are a superfood that has gained immense popularity. They are often included in salads, smoothies, and desserts. Chia seeds are extremely rich in calcium; two tablespoons of chia seeds provide as much calcium as a slice of cheddar cheese. A study published in the journal 'Nutrients' found that long-term dietary intake of chia seeds is associated with increased bone mineral content and improved liver and intestinal health. For a bone-strengthening beverage, mix half a cup of chia seeds with two and a half cups of unsweetened almond milk, one tablespoon of maple syrup, and cinnamon.





4. Pumpkin Seeds for Boosting Energy

Pumpkin seeds, which are large and green, boast an impressive health profile. They are often toasted and added to salads and cereals. Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of iron, a crucial mineral for maintaining high energy levels. In addition to boosting energy, pumpkin seeds also support weight loss, making them a versatile addition to your diet.

5. Sesame Seeds for Heart Health

Sesame seeds, among the tastiest of the seeds, are used in both sweet and savoury dishes to enhance flavour. They are rich in phytonutrients, antioxidants, vitamins, and dietary fibre. Medical News Today writes, "High in omega-6 fatty acids, sesame seeds help control bad cholesterol, promoting heart health. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), moderate consumption of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, found in sesame seeds, may reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke by lowering levels of unhealthy cholesterol in the blood.



Please Note:

While each seed offers specific health benefits, it's important to recognize that all these seeds are loaded with nutritional properties that address various health issues. For example, pumpkin seeds are beneficial not only for boosting energy but also for weight loss. Incorporating a variety of seeds into your diet can help you achieve a range of health benefits, from improved metabolism and stronger bones to better heart health and diabetes management.

Best Way To Consume Seeds:

Prepare a mix of different seeds and keep it handy for healthy snacking or topping. You can also roast them and season them if you want to. Make these tiny nutritional powerhouses a part of your daily diet, whether as snacks or in smoothies, salads, or desserts and enjoy their extensive health benefits.

From aiding in weight loss and giving you energy to managing diabetes, there's truly a seed for every health concern.





