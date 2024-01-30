Just like every season, winter too has its pros and cons. The pro is that we get respite from the scorching heat. However, this is also a time when we are more prone to falling sick. The chilly weather outside can weaken our immunity, and staying indoors further adds to the problem. To combat this, health experts often suggest including immunity-boosting foods and drinks in your diet. One such popular drink that is prepared during the winter months is raab. It is quite common in Gujarati and Rajasthani households and is known to be quite beneficial for our health. Let's introduce you to an interesting raab recipe that will be your companion in boosting immunity this winter: gond ki raab.

What Is Gond Ki Raab?

Raab is a warm and healthy porridge-like drink popularly made during the winter months. Traditionally, it is made with flour, gud (jaggery), and ghee, but this one is prepared with gond. Gond is basically edible gum and is used as an ingredient in a variety of dishes. To make this raab, gond is first fried and then mixed with nuts, spice powders, and coconut. Finally, the mixture is boiled in jaggery-infused water.

Is Gond Ki Raab Good For The Immune System?

Absolutely! Gond, the key ingredient in this raab, has remarkable benefits for our health, including the immune system. Several studies suggest that gond contains anti-bacterial properties that help keep infections at bay. Apart from strengthening immunity, gond is also great for strengthening bones and relieving joint pain.

Gond Ki Raab Recipe | How To Make Gond Ki Raab

This recipe for gond ki raab was shared by the Instagram page @meghnasfoodmagic. To begin with, start by frying the gond in a kadhai with a bit of ghee. Fry until it fluffs up and becomes crunchy. This will take you anywhere from 7 to 8 minutes. Once done, transfer it to a bowl and crush it using a rolling pin. To this, add sonth, ginger powder, ganthoda powder, cardamom powder, chopped almonds, and grated coconuts. Mix well and keep aside. Next, boil water in a kadhai and add jaggery to it. Let it come to a boil, and then add the prepared gond and sonth mixture. Continue to boil for 8 to 10 minutes on a medium flame. Transfer to a cup and serve hot! Your homemade gond ki raab is ready!

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Make this delicious concoction at home to keep yourself fit and healthy this winter. Do let us know how you found its taste.