We have been made aware about the local, desi and accessible ingredients that are loaded with myriad health benefits and ways of including them in our daily diets more than ever in today's time. With the recent turn of events and a sense of worry prevailing all around the world, it is time to buckle up and re-strengthen our immune systems and make sure we don't fall prey to any seasonal flus and infections. Bajra is one of the most widely cultivated and consumed millet, which has a list of benefits associated to it. The bajra flour can be used to make a number of dishes - from Bajra Roti to Bajra Khichdi. However, what we have here today is a quick and easy soothing Bajra porridge recipe that can be made for an enriching breakfast or a boosting mid-day snack; it is called the Bajra Raab.

Bajra Roti is one of the most commonly had Bajra dish

(Also read: How To Make Bajra Soup: A Nutritious 'Desi' Soup To Keep Your Body Warm In Winters)

Benefits Of Bajra:

Before we get into the simple recipe of Bajra Raab, it is important to know about the benefits of Bajra flour that make it an important addition to our diet. Clinical Nutritionist Rupali Datta says that Bajra fits the bill of being a nutritional powerhouse perfectly. She speaks about the abundance of phytochemicals present in Bajra and states "The most abundant polyphenols present in bajra include flavonoids - tricin, luteolin and acacetin. These are known to be anti-carcinogenic and antitumor, and may even help arrest the growth of breast cancer cells. Flavonoids act as anti-oxidants in our body and also help with boosting the immune system. Anti-oxidants are also associated with a positive effect on overall health, aging and offer protection against metabolic syndrome." She further urges us to use it traditionally as a roti, khichri or porridge. Because of its rich nutritional profile, it is a great winter cereal too.

This Bajra Raab recipe is also loaded with other natural warming ingredients like jaggery and ghee; it seems like the perfect easy winter breakfast that we should be gorging on right now.

Bajra Raab Recipe I How To Make Bajra Raab

To make this sweet and soothing Bajra porridge, all you need is basic ingredients like ghee, jaggery, and bajra. Use jaggery and water combination to sweeten the dish. Slightly roast Bajra in ghee and cook well in jaggery and milk. Garnish with some shredded nuts or dry fruits according to your preference. Serve hot for breakfast or a mid-day snack.





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Bajra Raab.





(Also read: Cooking Tips 101: How to Use Bajra to Make More Than Rotis)





Try making a sweet and soothing Bajra Raab for a winter-special breakfast. Let us know if you like it in the comments below.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.