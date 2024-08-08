Getting a dental procedure can be quite dreadful. While some procedures can be complicated, others are slightly less so. One common procedure is a dental filling, which dentists perform to repair a cavity. While maintaining proper oral hygiene is essential for recovery, you also need to be mindful of the type of foods you're eating. Certain foods can cause damage to your cavity site and do more harm than good. We are sure you certainly wouldn't want to be in such a situation. To help you out, we have curated a list of some foods you should steer clear of after a dental filling procedure. Read on to find out.

Also Read: Got A Dental Crown? Check Out 5 Foods You Must Steer Clear Of

Dental Health | Here Are 5 Foods You Must Avoid After A Dental Filling:

1. Chips

Chips are one of the most addictive snacks out there, but you should avoid eating them after getting a dental filling. Chips are super crunchy in texture, and biting into them can exert unnecessary pressure on your teeth. Moreover, tiny bits of chips tend to easily get stuck in the teeth, increasing the chance of an infection. To prevent this, avoid bingeing on them for a few days.

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Nuts

Nuts make for an excellent addition to our diet, and we are often advised to start our morning with a handful of them. However, you must exclude them from your diet post your dental filling procedure. Just like chips, nuts are also quite hard in texture. This can make chewing on nuts like almonds, cashew nuts, and walnuts quite difficult, causing discomfort and pain.

3. Chocolate

Chocolate is probably the worst thing you can have after your dental filling. As we all know, anything high in sugar is not good for our teeth as it can cause several dental issues. If you eat chocolate, it can increase the risk of infection and delay your recovery process. Additionally, you should also avoid all other sugary foods such as toffees, wafers, and biscuits.

4. Anything Extremely Hot Or Cold

You must also be mindful of the temperature of foods and drinks you're consuming. Anything extremely hot or cold can cause sensitivity, leading to discomfort. Instead, you should only consume things that are at room temperature. This way, you won't feel uneasiness or pain at the dental cavity site and you'll recover faster.

Also Read: Expert Talk: Foods To Avoid And Other Dietary Practices For Good Oral Health

Photo Credit: Pexels

5. Apples

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but it can also take you back to one if you have it after your dental cavity procedure. Apples are crunchy and hard in texture and can cause pressure on your teeth. This is something you'd certainly not want while your tooth is still recovering. It's best to avoid eating apples for a few days. Opt for fruits with a softer texture like banana and papaya.





Now that you know of these foods, make a wise decision while planning your meals after getting a dental cavity. Keep your teeth intact and keep smiling!