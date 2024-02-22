Did you recently get a dental crown? Are you wondering about the necessary precautions you must take or any foods to avoid? If so, we're here to help you out. A dental crown is used as a restoration solution for damaged teeth. It helps cover the broken or decayed tooth and restore your smile. While dental crowns are designed to last for a long time, they can get uprooted if proper care is not taken. Along with maintaining oral hygiene, you must also be mindful of the foods that you eat. There are certain foods that can affect the longevity of your dental crown and may also dislodge it. To prevent this, we have curated a list of five foods you must steer clear of after getting a dental crown placement. Are you intrigued to know what these foods are? Read on!

Dental Health: Here Are 5 Foods You Must Avoid With Dental Crowns:

1. Nuts

Nuts are full of essential nutrients, but they can easily uproot your dental crown. Since they are hard in texture, we need to exert more pressure while chewing them. This doesn't mean you should avoid eating them altogether. But try to do so at least for the initial few days after you've got your dental crown placed. Apart from nuts, you must also avoid any other types of hard foods, such as gachak, granola bars, etc.

2. Sugary Foods

Foods high in sugar are generally not good for our oral health. You must be even more cautious about this after getting a dental crown. Avoid having candy, chocolate, or sodas for a while to ensure your dental crown remains intact. While they may not cause any pressure on it, they could affect the health of the gums surrounding it. If not cleaned properly, they can cause tooth decay and worsen the situation.

3. Crunchy Vegetables

Another food you must steer clear of is super crunchy vegetables. Some examples of these include veggies like carrots, radish, and beetroot. When eaten in their raw form, they can exert pressure on our teeth and cause discomfort to the dental crown. It's better to cook the vegetables and then have them, as they'll be softer in texture. You only need to avoid them for the initial days, after which you may have them.

4. Sticky Foods

Sticky foods can be the greatest enemy of your teeth. They are not only difficult to chew but also easily get stuck in your teeth, affecting your oral hygiene. With a dental crown in place, it becomes even more important to take care of this. Most sticky foods also contain some amount of sugar, which further adds to the problem. So, say goodbye to chewing gum, toffees, etc. for a while if you want your dental crown to stay intact.

5. Popcorn

You must also avoid eating popcorn, at least for some time. They require a lot of chewing, and there are high chances of you biting into an uncooked kernel. This can cause discomfort and may end up dislodging your dental crown. Popcorn kernels also tend to stick in between teeth and can cause infection if not cleaned properly. And this is something we want to completely avoid after getting a dental crown.





Now that you're aware of these foods, you'll know exactly what to avoid after getting a dental crown. Keep your teeth intact and keep smiling!