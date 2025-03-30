Let's agree, we all have resorted to energy drinks at some point. From coping with the long hours at work to night-long study sessions, energy drinks always help you get that instant boost. Many fitness enthusiasts also turn to energy drinks for power-packed workout sessions. But did you know these energy drinks could be doing more harm than good, especially to your hair health? You heard us. Several studies from across the globe have suggested that energy drinks, which provide an instant caffeine and sugar rush, are linked to some troubling side effects. Let's find out how energy drinks affect your hairline.

How Energy Drink Is Linked To Hair Fall:

Energy drinks, especially the packaged ones, mostly contain caffeine, sugar, amino acids and various nutritional supplements. As per research published in the journal Nutrients, caffeine and sugar consumption disrupt the hormonal balance in the body, leading to hair fall, especially in men. Conducted by the experts at Tsinghua University, Beijing, the study inferred, "A particular set of drinks can contribute to the risk of baldness in men by 30 percent". They stated that men consuming between "one to three litres" of energy drinks per week could be more likely to suffer hair loss.





Also Read: Are Fad Diets Causing Excessive Hair Loss? Read This!

Image Credit: iStock

The Science Behind Caffeine And Hair Loss:

Caffeine is one of the key ingredients in almost every energy drink, which gives you that kick to stay energised for a long time. However, a study published in the International Journal of Dermatology found that caffeine in excess may often stimulate hair follicles, leading to hairline thinning over time. Fitness coach Priyank Mehta further states that the insulin spike due to caffeine may also increase the production of DHT level (dihydrotestosterone) in the body, a hormone directly linked to hair loss.

The Science Behind Sugar And Hair Loss:

Nutritionist Tanya Sharma explains that research from across the world has shown that insulin resistance, which leads to diabetes and obesity, can also make you lose hair or even lead to balding in both men and women. "And the number one factor behind insulin resistance is a diet high in sugar, starches and refined carbohydrates," she adds.

The Stress Factor:

According to dietitian Nmami Agarwal, "Stress is one of the main culprits for your hair loss." And excessive caffeine intake could increase the stress hormone cortisol in the body, leading to anxiety, dehydration and chronic stress over time. And several researched have found chronic stress being associated with hair loss, where cortisol interfere with normal hair growth cycle.





Also Read: Tried Everything For Hair Loss? This Super Drink Might Be The Solution You Needed

4 Natural Drinks That Boost You With Energy, Without Any Side Effects:

1. Coconut Water:

Coconut water is possibly one of the most popular natural energy drinks that are rich in electrolytes and help you stay hydrated. It is also low in calories and fat, making it a healthier drink option to stay up and energised.

2. Kombucha:

Kombucha contains natural caffeine that provides a rush of energy to your body. Alongside, the fermentation process helps add enough probiotics and vitamins to the drink, further supporting digestive health and associated bodily functions.

3. Sattu Sharbat:

It is a traditional Indian drink that loads you up with complex carbohydrates, proteins and minerals that help replenish glycogen stores in the body. It also has low sodium content and gluten-free properties that further help cleanse toxins from your system.

4. Cold Pressed Fruit Juice:

Fruits contain natural sugar, vitamins and minerals that help boost your system with instant energy. Cold pressing avoids high-heat pasteurization, which prevents loss of nutrients and enzymes from the fruit, making it a perfect option to add to your healthy diet.





For more such health drink options, click here.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.