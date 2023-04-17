Have you ever woken up feeling tired despite getting a good night's sleep? If so, you're not alone. Many of us experience fatigue early in the morning. To fight this, a lot of people turn to caffeine-rich drinks like coffee and tea. Unfortunately, these beverages don't always provide sustained energy throughout the day. So what's a better option for a morning pick-me-up? Switching to healthier alternatives can have long-term benefits for your body. Rather than consuming tea or coffee on an empty stomach, opt for nutrient-rich drinks that promote health. You can easily prepare these at home in just 10 to 15 minutes.





Here Are 5 Healthy Drinks You Can Have Early Morning:

1. Ginger Tea

Ginger is one ingredient that is commonly found in households all around the world. Popularly known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger aids in digestion and tummy-related issues. In just five minutes, you can make a healthy ginger tea at home. All you need to do is add a few slices of fresh ginger to boiling water and add honey and fresh lemon juice to enhance its flavour.

2. Lemon Water or Lemon Tea

Lemon water has more benefits than just a refreshing taste. It is known to boost our immune system, improve digestion and aid metabolism, as well as is a good source of vitamin C. Begin your day with a glass of warm water infused with freshly squeezed lemon juice. If you're a tea lover, you can also enjoy a cup of lemon tea. Simply boil a pinch of tea leaves in water, strain it, and add lemon juice and honey to taste.

3. Jeera Water

Drinking overnight-soaked jeera water on an empty stomach has a lot of health benefits. It aids digestion, reduces bloating and facilitates weight loss. Prepare this healthy morning drink by soaking a spoonful of jeera (cumin) in one glass of water at night. Consume the jeera water the next morning either as is or boil it before drinking (like tea). Don't over-boil the water as it may turn bitter.





4. Chia Water

Chia seeds, also known as sabza seeds in Hindi, are a rich source of antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein and calcium. One of the easiest ways to inlcude chia seeds to your diet is by making chia water. Yes, it's that simple! To prepare chia water, just soak chia seeds in water for 30 to 40 minutes or leave them overnight in the fridge. Then, mix one tablespoon of the soaked chia seeds with water and add some lemon juice, honey or finely chopped fruit of your choice.

5. Coconut Water

Coconut is a seasonal food that is mainly available during the summer season. It not only helps us stay hydrated but also beats the heat, as it's rich in electrolytes such as potassium, magnesium and calcium. To keep your body cool this summer, drink fresh coconut water first thing in the morning. You can even refrigerate the coconut for a refreshing treat.





