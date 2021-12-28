Honey has been a part of our daily diet for aeons. A bottle of honey holds a constant position in our pantry and is commonly used for various culinary purposes. From adding honey to a cup of chai to whipping up delicious honey-glazed dessert recipes - we use honey on an everyday basis. Besides, it also contains several essential nutrients that might prove excellent for our overall health. A reputed substitute for sugar, honey is loaded with several essential nutrients and has long been a part of traditional medical practice. According to the National Honey Board, it includes no fat, cholesterol and sodium and is "rightly called nature's sweet nectar".





Honey is a storehouse of several essential nutrients

5 Health Benefits Of Honey:

1. Boosts Energy:





Honey includes glucose which when absorbed by the body, helps boost energy. This is why we often find homemade energy drinks include honey that might help prevent fatigue.

2. Promote Weight Loss:





Several experts suggest including honey and lukewarm water in our daily morning ritual. Every wondered why? It is because honey includes anti-inflammatory properties that help boost metabolism, further leading to weight loss.





3. Treats Cough And Cold:





Honey has always been known to boost immunity - thanks to the antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties in it. These factors further help prevent cold and flu and treat cough and sore throat.





4. Promote Healthy Skin:





Honey in lukewarm water also helps promote glowing, nourished skin. Yes, you heard us. It is dubbed to work as a natural moisturizer that helps dry skin.





5. Boost Heart Health:





According to various health experts, honey, if taken in right amount, may help boost heart health. Consumption of natural honey helps increase polyphonic antioxidants in the blood that may further help prevent heart disease.





Here're 5 Interesting Ways To Add Honey To Our Daily Diet:

Honey In Water:





All you need to do is add a spoonful of honey in luke warm water and drink. You can also add lemon juice and cinnamon powder to it for a perfect detox drink.





Honey In Tea:





Replace sugar with honey in tea. Be it a healthy cup of green and black tea or kadak masala chai, honey is considered a great addition to this hearty beverage.





Honey In Salad:





Prepare your salad dressing with some honey. In a bowl, take some olive oil, lemon juice, some sesame seed and a spoonful of honey. Mix everything together and drizzle on your salad bowl.





Honey In Dessert:





It is possibly one of the easiest ways to indulge in desserts, without any guilt. Prepare all your favourite desserts with honey and enjoy them to the fullest.





Honey In Smoothie:





Love smoothie for breakfast? Now make it healthier and tastier by adding some honey to it.





Follow these steps and make honey a part of your daily diet. But always remember, moderation is the key. And do not forget to consult an expert before adapting to any lifestyle change.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



