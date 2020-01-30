7 Fun Ways To Have More Pomegranate

There must be something about the pomegranate that despite the difficulty in peeling and eating the fruit, it happens to have an enviable following. Go down the streets, and there is not a single juice-vendor without big, fat stacks of anaar. A native of the Middle-East and Asia, pomegranate actually means an apple with seeds; but did you know they belong to the berry family? The crimson-red seeds of the fruit are a rage across the globe for its sweet and delectable flavour. It is a treasure trove of nutrients. Packed with potassium, vitamin C, K, fibre and folate, pomegranate can do wonders for your health. They do not contain any saturated fats or cholesterol. And guess what, you can enjoy it in myriad ways too!





While it is a delight unmatched to tuck into these juicy and crunchy seeds, you can use anaar seeds in a variety of ways to make your daily fare interesting. Here are some cool ideas!





1. Blend them in smoothies and once you are done, sprinkle a handful of these seeds on top of your smoothie too along with other chunky seeds like flaxseeds, pumpkin and chia.

2. Pomegranate seeds are excellent salad ingredients. With their fresh and juicy punch they help cut through the monotony of chewy meat chunks and crunchy leaves.





3. Ever seen a plate of quintessential dahi bhalla and a chunk of pomegranate seeds sitting pretty on top? Pomegranate seeds help cut down the heaviness of many chaat preparations. In fact, you can take some seeds in a bowl and enjoy it with a smattering of chaat masala too! It is one of the easiest low-carb snacks you can treat yourself with.





4. They serve as a good dressing for your biryani and pulav too. Spruce up your biryani with a dash of caramelised onions and pomegranate seeds, and you have a winner.





5. If biryani is here (in the list), can raita be far behind? It is super easy to whip up a quick and yummy anaar raita. Mix some yogurt, fresh pomegranate seeds, chaat masala, rock salt, and red chili powder together, and it is ready sooner than you think.





6. Anaar juice is an excellent way to ensure steady inflow of nutrients in your body, if you are sick and are recommended to cut down on solids. You can choose homemade, fresh pomegranate juice. Since the fruit is so rich in potassium, it may help keep your blood pressure in control as well.











7. They also serve as a nice topping for desserts like custard and shahi tukda. The next time you are inviting your friends over for a meal, make sure you do not forget about desserts and the power it has to make or break the whole experience.











If you have more creative ways to use pomegranate seeds, do write to us in the comments below!







