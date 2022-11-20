You must have often spotted an army of bright red pomegranates front-lining the fruit rack in the market. As if they are waiting for you to take them home. Who doesn't like to chomp on these tiny red jewels? Well, most people prefer to consume it in the form of juice. Pomegranate juice is certainly one of the most loved fruit juices as they are a treat to the soul. Pomegranates are packed with antioxidants, fibre, unsaturated fats, Vitamin E, Vitamin K and magnesium, hence they score high on the health quotient as well.





While it may be a task to deseed a pomegranate, making its juice is fairly easy. If you follow chef Kunal Kapur's method, you don't even need a juicer. The chef, in his Instagram post, has also shared a hassle-free way to deseed pomegranates. So, what are you waiting for? Get started now.





Sharing the tips, Kunal Kapur wrote, "Pomegranate is a fruit that contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory substances. along with Vitamin E, K and Magnesium. Learn how to make simple juice out of it in minutes without any juicer." Take a look:

Steps To Deseed And Prepare A Glass Of Pomegranate Juice:

Step 1: First, chop off the flower from the top.





Step 2: Using a knife, score along these wider rib portions of the pomegranate. Make sure you cut through the red rind and most of the way through the white pith. P.S: Don't cut into the seeds or you will land in a juicy mess.





Step 3: Crack it open and clean the thin white membranes which separate the ruby-red jewels.





Step 4: As you pick pomegranate seeds, keep throwing them in a bowl of water. Why? This is an easy peasy way to clean the fruit.





Step 5: Now empty the pomegranate in a mixer, and give it a grind.





Step 6: Strain the juice to remove the seeds. And, the task is done.





Pour the juice into a glass and relish.