Winter is here in its full force. And we are trying everything we can to protect ourselves from the diseases winter brings along. So, what is it about the season that brings every one of us on an alert mode? As per the health experts, our immune health takes a dip during the winters, leading to significant rise in cold, cough and flu. Besides, our exposure to sun also reduces during the winters, further affecting the level of vitamin D in our body. This is why, some basic tweaks in our daily diet are suggested to prevent us from all the pathogens around. According to celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra, one should add turmeric in their daily diet during the winters. You ask us why? Let's find out some of the health benefits of turmeric.

Health Benefits Of Turmeric: Why Turmeric Is Considered A Winter Superfood:

Turmeric is a storehouse of curcumin, which makes it one of the most treasured spices in traditional medical practice. For the unversed, curcumin has strong anti-inflammatory effects and is dubbed to be powerful antioxidant - both of which help promote immunity and nourish us from within. Turmeric is also enriched with strong anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-fungal properties that help prevent several seasonal diseases including cough, cold, fever and flu.





Besides, in Ayurveda turmeric (or haldi) is known to create balance between vata, pitta and kapha, which further help promote healthy metabolism and overall healthy body. However, one must always remember, too much turmeric affects us negatively. Hence, it is advised to consult an expert before adapting to any kind of lifestyle change. Also Read: How Much Turmeric Is Too Much Turmeric?

3 Dietician-Approved Ways To Include Turmeric In Your Winter Diet:

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra recently took to her Instagram handle to share some easy and healthy ways to include haldi in our everyday diet. Let's take a look:





1. Turmeric In Milk:





Take two-inch raw turmeric (kacchi haldi) and boil it in milk. Strain and drink. You can also boil the milk with a pinch of turmeric powder.





2. Turmeric In Coconut Oil:





Take two-inch raw turmeric, grate and squeeze to extract almost 5ml juice. Mix coconut oil and black peppercorn to it and sip. Here, black pepper helps better absorption of the essential nutrients in haldi.





3. Turmeric in honey:





You can also mix the 5ml haldi juice extract with one teaspoon honey and two black peppercorn and drink.





Lovneet Bhatia further mentioned, "I have seen many of us are drinking turmeric as juice or boiling it in water and having it. Well, curcumin - an active ingredient in turmeric - is fat soluble. It is better utilized in our body in fat medium. Hence, it is advised to have turmeric in form of tadka (to sabzi) or haldi-doodh. And for the ones, who cannot have milk, add turmeric to coconut oil or honey and consume."

