Turmeric Chutney: A Healthy And Tasty Remedy For Cold And Flu

There's something about turmeric that our parents and grandparents never stop gushing about. A natural remedy for various health problems, it has been an important part of our lives since time immemorial. As per 'A Historical Dictionary of Indian Food' by Food Historian K.T. Achaya, "Curcuma longa is an ancient yellow rhizome, probably native to India. It has a striking orange-yellow colour and dyeing ability that soon gave the turmeric root an important place in magic, ritual and cuisine in India." Besides, it is hailed by Ayurveda for being a potent source of health benefiting properties.





Turmeric For Winters: Health Benefits Of Turmeric:

Turmeric contains Curcumin which is known for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These factors further help prevent free-radical damages and inflammation in our body.

Turmeric also has antiseptic, anti-fungal effects against cold, flu and seasonal diseases.

Turmeric is a heat-generating spice that promotes optimal cell functioning and supports the immune system. It may also keep you warm from within.

A pinch of turmeric in your tea or milk may also help reduce joint aches.

The powerful antioxidants in turmeric help produce vital enzymes than detoxifies the liver by breaking down toxins.

While haldi-doodh, turmeric water are the most common ways to include turmeric in our daily diet, we bring a turmeric chutney recipe that not only warms you up from within but also wards off cold and flu during winters. This turmeric chutney also includes garlic that is credited for strengthening immunity during the season. Click here to know more such benefits of garlic.

Turmeric is loaded with anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial properties





Here's The Recipe For Turmeric Chutney:

Ingredients:

6 raw turmeric roots





4-5 garlic cloves





2 dry red chilli





Half teaspoon kalonji





1 teaspoon oil





Salt, as per taste.





Method:

Step 1. Grind the turmeric, garlic, red chilli, salt and kalonji in a chutney blender. If you want to go the traditional way, you can grind it in mortar pestle or with a grinding stone. The traditional method adds an earthy texture and flavour to the chutney.





Step 2. Add some oil in a pan and pour the turmeric mix. Cook on medium flame till the excess water is dried up.





Step 3. When the mixture turns thick and dry, transfer it to a bowl and serve hot with steamed rice or roti.





Make this turmeric chutney fresh to enjoy the flavours and benefits the most. Do let us now you liked it in the comment section below.







