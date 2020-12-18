Turmeric Chutney: A Healthy And Tasty Remedy For Cold And Flu

Somdatta Saha | Updated: December 18, 2020 14:40 IST
There's something about turmeric that our parents and grandparents never stop gushing about. A natural remedy for various health problems, it has been an important part of our lives since time immemorial. As per 'A Historical Dictionary of Indian Food' by Food Historian K.T. Achaya, "Curcuma longa is an ancient yellow rhizome, probably native to India. It has a striking orange-yellow colour and dyeing ability that soon gave the turmeric root an important place in magic, ritual and cuisine in India." Besides, it is hailed by Ayurveda for being a potent source of health benefiting properties.
While haldi-doodh, turmeric water are the most common ways to include turmeric in our daily diet, we bring a turmeric chutney recipe that not only warms you up from within but also wards off cold and flu during winters. This turmeric chutney also includes garlic that is credited for strengthening immunity during the season. Click here to know more such benefits of garlic.
6 raw turmeric roots
4-5 garlic cloves
2 dry red chilli
Half teaspoon kalonji
1 teaspoon oil
Salt, as per taste.
Step 1. Grind the turmeric, garlic, red chilli, salt and kalonji in a chutney blender. If you want to go the traditional way, you can grind it in mortar pestle or with a grinding stone. The traditional method adds an earthy texture and flavour to the chutney.
Step 2. Add some oil in a pan and pour the turmeric mix. Cook on medium flame till the excess water is dried up.
Step 3. When the mixture turns thick and dry, transfer it to a bowl and serve hot with steamed rice or roti.
Make this turmeric chutney fresh to enjoy the flavours and benefits the most. Do let us now you liked it in the comment section below.
