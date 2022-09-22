Time and again, we all have heard numerous stories of people aiming for weight loss. There are various articles, expert quotes, advice, and so much more on how to lose weight. However, the one thing that people usually do not talk about is healthy weight gain. Gaining weight healthily is as challenging as losing weight. While many may think that gaining weight is a child's play, they can be wrong there. Because just eating food doesn't mean weight gain. One has to exercise, build muscles and also follow an equally healthy diet. So, if you are also planning to gain weight healthily, here we bring you some foods that can help with the same. Find out below:





Here Are 5 Foods For Weight Gain

1. Red Meat

Red meat is an excellent source of protein that aids in weight gain and muscular development. It has leucine and creatine, which are substances important for increasing muscle building. Protein and fat found in steak and other red meats contribute to weight gain.

2. Avocado

Avocados are a great source of fibre, vitamins, antioxidants, and lipids. Avocados are a great addition to sandwiches and other meals that are necessary for gaining weight. You can even have this in salads.

3. Eggs

Since they are a good source of proteins, calcium, and healthy fats, eggs give you enough energy for the day. You can easily use this ingredient in various recipes. In fact, you can have this in breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even as a snack!

4. Fish

Essential fatty acids and proteins are abundant in fish like salmon. They aid in weight gain and immunity boosting. Salmon can be used to make a variety of cuisines, including steamed fish, fish fry, gravies, and more.





5. Rice

A cup of rice contains around 200 calories and is a good source of carbs. Additionally, it has a lot of protein and fibre. It is a very filling item that can be consumed for weight gain along with other high-calorie foods. Even rice water is said to be rich in proteins.





When you add these foods to your diet, make sure to have them in moderation.





