Five Mistakes You Make While Eating Healthy Food

Remember when we were kids, eating was as simple as, open, chew and enjoy, right? But, now eating healthy doesn't seem that smooth. Between organic, low-carb and high protein diets, it has become a bit confusing. With confusions come the myriad of myths too. Healthy eating is not always about strict diet limitations or depriving yourself of the foods you love. Moreover, it is also not hard to believe that not all eating healthy myths are actually true. By believing these myths we end up making enormous mistakes in order to eat healthy food. So, here are few mistakes that we should absolutely avoid while eating healthy.
1.Cutting Out Carbs And Just Eating Protein.
As per USDA, about 45 to 65 percent of an adult's daily calorie intake comes from carbs. Health experts around the world explains that intake of right carbs don't make you gain weight. They recommend to consume carbs that have more nutritional value like brown rice, beans, quinoa and sweet potatoes.
Eating the same food to lose weight sounds like a sure-fire plan, but in reality, it's a mistake! According to human psychology, the act of eating the same food again and again leads to boredom and eventually results in weight gain. Moreover, there are various studies that show boredom can bring on overeating or a quest for diet-derailing treats.
3. Choosing Brown Bread For Weight Loss.
If you think that eating brown bread for weight loss will fetch you better results, then this might be an another big mistake you are making as not all brown breads are whole wheat. Between brown and wheat bread, always choose the latter and also, avoid the breads with sugar and all-purpose flour. The smart way is to check the ingredient list and quantity used.
4.Thinking If All Calories Are The Same.
It's not just the calories that determine how nutritious the food is, but the source of these calorie. High calorie foods with fibre are better options. Mango and blueberries are perfect for your calorie intake.
5. Avoiding Hard Beverages.
Drinking alcoholic drinks/hard drinks may have some repercussions, however, drinking some alcoholic drinks, in moderation, may not harm you. Research has proved that drinking a glass of wine daily can give your immune system a boost. A glass of white wine has 120 calories and is usually preferred over red wine with 140-160 calories. Moderate alcohol consumption can ward off infections and keep your immune system in check. Don't get too carried away, though. Excessive consumption can lead to negative effects that defeat the whole purpose or drinking wine for an immunity boost.
Hope we cleared out all the myths for you! So, the next time when you go out, make some smart choices for your food and drink. Remember, focus on what you eat rather than what you eat.