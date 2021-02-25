Home Remedies For Low BP: 8 Easy Tips To Raise Low Blood Pressure

Low blood pressure is also known as hypotension

Low blood pressure could be managed with a good diet

Most of us know a fair amount about hypertension or high blood pressure given it is such a prevalent condition in current times, but as it turns out low blood pressure is also not something to be taken lightly. According to experts, the normal blood pressure reading should be approximately 120/80 mmHg, if your BP is higher than that range, it means that the force of blood against your artery walls is too high. But if it is lower that means the blood pumped is not arriving at other organs in time. Low BP is usually characterized by weakness, dizziness, fatigue, nausea, lack of consciousness and blurry vision. Low blood pressure or hypotension occurs when your BP is below 90/60 mmHg. Sometimes your BP could come down for simply sitting or lying down for a longer period of time, but many times the reason could be something more serious and lack of timely intervention could prove detrimental. Make sure you consult a doctor, if your BP reading has been consistently low, also make necessary tweaks to your diet and lifestyle.





Here are some effective home remedies that could help manage low BP:







1. Eat small portions, eat frequently: Long periods of fasting could lead to fluctuations in blood pressure. The idea is not to overeat, but splitting your meals in multiple small meals so that you are full all the time and your BP is steady.





2. Drink Enough Water: Drinking water is a very crucial factor in maintaining steady blood pressure. Keep drinking water, if the plain taste of water is getting too monotonous, that try other fluids like coconut water (good for electrolyte balance), bael ka sharbat, and pomegranate juice (filled with heart-healthy polephenols).







3. Have adequate amounts of salt: When your BP begins to soar you are asked to cut back on salt as they exert pressure on the blood vessel. If your BP is dropping, it could be helpful to increase the salt intake by a small margin.





Adults can safely eat 5 gms of salt in a day

4. Have coffee: A simple cup of joe could help restore your blood pressure levels. Caffeine causes a short, but instant surge in your blood pressure. Make sure you do not drink too many cups, and excess coffee consumption is also linked with dehydration.





Coffee should be considered in moderation

5. Chew on some tulsi leaves: Chew at least 5-6 basil leaves every morning, not only do they bring about a burst of freshness but also helps regulate blood pressure, says consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta. Tulsi leaves are a good source of eugenol that help keep blood pressure in control and also keeps cholesterol in check.







6. Munakka is a good remedy too:Munakka is a variant of raisin that is treasure trove of antioxidants, minerals and vitamins. Having a fistful of munakka every morning leads to better blood circulation, it also helps normalize blood pressure. Nutritionist Rupali Datta advises soaking munakka in water overnight.







7. Limit alcohol: It is a good idea to give a break to liquor if your BP has been low. Drinking excessive alcohol increases the urge to urinate, which could not only lead to loss of sodium but also increases chances of dehydration. Drinking also tends to interfere with your medications.





Excessive use of alcohol is one of the risk factors for irregular BP

8. Eat a balanced diet: Lack of vital nutrients could cause your blood pressure to drop. Try to have a mix of foods especially rich in iron, Vitamin B6 and folic. Iron deficiency is linked with anemia, and anemia is known to cause fluctuations in BP.





Follow these tips and make sure you keep your diet replete with all things healthy and nutritious.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



