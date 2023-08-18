With hectic schedules and convenient choices, we often fall prey to various chronic lifestyle diseases, including an increased level of uric acid in the body. Let's start by understanding what uric acid is. It is a chemical found in your blood, which is created when a substance called purine breaks down in the body. Bangalore-based Nutritionist Dr Anju Sood explains, "The three major components of food are carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Now, when the proteins get metabolized, the end product formed is uric acid, which further gets flushed out of the body through urine." She further states that obese or overweight people may end up producing more uric acid, which can get accumulated in the lower part of the body. This further leads to various health troubles; hence, you must consciously keep a check on it by making some healthy changes in diet and lifestyle.

In this article, we will take you through the most basic food habits that may help you keep a check on the uric acid levels in your body. Read on.

What happens when uric acid levels increase in the body?

Increased levels of uric acid in the body may lead to various health problems. It may affect kidney health, increasing the risks of stones, failures, and other severe cases. It may also lead to the formation of solid crystals in the joints, increasing pain and the chances of gout. But fret not, you can easily detect it through a simple blood test and reverse the condition through a healthy diet and lifestyle.

5 Natural Ways To Lower Uric Acid Levels In The Body:

1. Limit purine-rich food intake:

Kolkata-based nutritionist Mala Chatterjee recommends eliminating or limiting purine-rich foods like masoor dal, red meat, soybeans, moong dal, spinach, etc., in your diet. This may help reverse the high uric acid conditions in the body.

2. Keep yourself well-hydrated:

Hydration is the key! Drink lots of water to keep the process of detoxification active. Dr Anju Sood states that drinking water helps flush out excess uric acid from the body and lowers the risks of various health problems.

3. Eat antioxidant-rich foods:

Antioxidant-rich foods help promote metabolism and flush out excess toxins from the body. A study conducted by the University of Maryland suggests that loading up on berries, bell peppers, etc., helps reduce inflammation and balance the acid levels in the body.

4. Add more fibre to your diet:

Foods enriched with fibre help you digest food better, further breaking down the nutrients properly. This prevents uric acid accumulation in the blood, promoting every bodily function.

5. Load up on vitamin C-rich foods:

A study published in the journal Nutrients shows that high vitamin C intake may help lower uric acid levels in the body. Hence, experts suggest having enough lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, and other vitamin C-enriched fruits and vegetables to reverse the risks of increased uric acid levels in the body.

Follow these basic diet practices, along with some exercise and good sleep, to enjoy a well-nourished lifestyle for a long time. And remember, do not go overboard with the nutrients in your diet, as an excess of everything is bad for health.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



