Whether you go on a bingeing spree during the festive season or simply overeat your favourite dish, you definitely don't want to upset your stomach. However, if you face stomach cramps or any other sort of discomfort in your tummy, do not overlook it. While people usually go for over-the-counter medicines for tummy aches, there are home remedies too. Life coach Luke Coutinho shares one such home remedy in a recent social media post. He shows us the benefit of a homemade brew made with easily available Indian spices and condiments. If you want a harmless solution to stomach pain, this recipe is for just you.





Jeera-Saunf Water For Stomach Pain:

Luke suggests a bunch of five simple ingredients for this quick recipe. Here is the list:

1 tsp of jeera or cumin.

1 tsp saunf or fennel seeds

4 peppercorns

3 cloves

A pinch of ajwain

Water

How To Make Jeera-Saunf Water For Stomach Aches:

Add water to a saucepan. Add all the ingredients to it Bring it to a boil for 5-7 minutes Simmer it for another 3-4 minutes Strain the brew and pour it into a cup Sip it warm to make it more effective on your stomach pain

Luke recommends drinking this brew thrice a day for best results. He suggests this drink for adults as well as for children over 4-years-old. However, if the pain persists even after drinking this brew, he suggests that you see a doctor for further medical examination.

He called this drink "a simple powerful remedy for tummy pain for kids and adults." However, his caption warned, "Make an informed decision…always check with your doctor. This is not a replacement for prescribed medicines. If your tummy pain persists always see a doctor."

Eating healthy food is one of the best ways to prevent and cure physical ailments.