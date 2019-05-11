Add These Two Ingredients In Cumin (Jeera) Water To Keep Bloating At Bay

Highlights Cumin water is said to do wonders in promoting weight loss

Jeera comes loaded with antioxidants

It helps in flushing out toxins from the body and acts as a body cleanser

Picture this: you've eaten a plateful of chhole bhaturas for lunch and just after a few minutes you end up feeling all heavy and bloated. The uneasy feeling can get quite bothersome and further give rise to acidity and indigestion issues. If you wish to stay away from all this, it is important to have a healthy and strong digestive system. Most Indian household kitchens are stored with healing herbs and spices that are replete with digestive-friendly properties.





One such spice is cumin. Commonly known as jeera, cumin is added in various Indian dishes to up the flavour game. Cumin's digestive properties make it a wonderful addition to any weight loss diet as a healthy digestion is linked to effective weight loss.





Health Benefits Of Cumin (Jeera)

Cumin water is said to do wonders in promoting weight loss. Since jeera is rich in antioxidants, it helps in flushing out toxins from the body and acts as a body cleanser. According to the book 'Healing Foods', by DK Publishing House, "Cumin helps fortify digestive tract, relieving nausea, bloating and constipation". In order to boost its digestive property, you may also add in two more wonder ingredients in the cumin water drink- lemon and honey.

Lemon and honey both are known to be beneficial in burning stubborn belly fat. If you have been suffering from constipation for quite some time now and also feel constantly bothered by bloating, bring this 3-ingredient cumin water drink to your rescue. It is best to consume this drink early in the morning on an empty stomach. Just add in a bit of honey and squeeze in some lemon juice in the cumin water and you're done. The two ingredients will not only increase the nutritional count of the drink but would also make it more palatable.





So without further ado, bring together all these ingredients and prepare a healthy digestion-friendly drink for yourself.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.









