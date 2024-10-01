Your oral health is more important than you might realise. While some are naturally blessed with good oral health, others may face problems such as cavities, bleeding gums, bad breath, etc. Another common issue is dry mouth, also known as xerostomia. This condition affects the glands responsible for producing saliva, resulting in mouth dryness and potentially harming your oral health. Fortunately, there are several things that you can do to avoid this situation. Recently, Gut Health and Ayurveda Coach Dimple Jangda took to Instagram to share easy rituals you can follow to cure a dry mouth. But first, let's understand the telltale signs of a dry mouth.

What Are The Symptoms Of A Dry Mouth?

A dry, sticky feeling in your mouth

Difficult chewing, speaking, or swallowing

Bad breath

A changed sense of taste

Sore throat and hoarseness

Cracked lips

Mouth sores

Also Read: Oral Care: 8 Foods Kids Must Avoid To Prevent Cavity

Here Are Some Rituals You Can Follow To Cure A Dry Mouth, According To The Ayurveda Coach:

1. Practice Oil Pulling

Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice that involves swishing oil in your mouth to improve oral health. Dimple suggests doing oil pulling for 3-5 minutes every day with sesame oil to cleanse the palate. Additionally, you can also gargle daily with warm water and a spoonful of salt. This helps the salivary glands to secrete saliva, thus preventing dry mouth.

2. Sip On Aloe Vera Juice

Aloe vera juice has traditionally been a part of many Ayurvedic medicines. And guess what? It can also help cure a dry mouth! Aloe vera is known for its high water content, making it great for oral health. Incorporating its juice into your diet can help keep your mouth well-hydrated and prevent dryness. Along with this, the coach suggests eating foods such as melons, zucchini, and cucumber.

3. Lemon To Your Rescue

According to Dimple, lemon can work wonders to cure a dry mouth. She explains, "Lemon is acidic in nature and excellent for cleansing your mouth and treating bad breath. It also stimulates saliva production, which is necessary when suffering from the problem of dry mouth." She suggests drinking a glass of lemon juice every morning. You can also add a teaspoon of honey to it.

4. Eat Spicy Foods

Did you know eating spicy foods can also get rid of dryness in the mouth? The coach shares that eating spicy foods can stimulate the salivary glands, thus aiding in lubrication. Cayenne pepper, fennel seeds, cardamom, and ginger are spices you can try when suffering from a dry mouth. You can either add these spices directly to your food or chew on them for relief.

5. Drink Lots Of Water

To prevent a dry mouth, you should also drink plenty of water throughout the day. If you don't consume enough water, your mouth will naturally become dry. Dimple suggests drinking at least 2 litres of water every day. This will help prevent your mouth from becoming dry and promote oral health. You can also sip on coconut water or any freshly made juice of your choice.

Also Read: Been Avoiding A Visit To The Dentist? You May Be At Risk Of Tooth Decay

Watch the complete video below:

Now that you know these tips, keep them in mind to keep your mouth moist and lubricated. Remember to also limit your alcohol and caffeine intake for optimal oral health.