The goodness of aloe vera needs no separate introduction. It is widely grown in our gardens and has been a part of our traditional medical practice for ages. Also called Ghritakumari (in Hindi), it can cure a range of ailments with its health-benefiting properties. The cactus-looking plant holds a translucent gel that is widely used to prepare medicine, beauty products, health drinks and more. Juice is one of the best ways to include aloe vera in our daily life. According to health experts, aloe vera juice provides complete nourishment to our bodies. Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta further states, "Several studies from across the world have found that oral consumption of aloe vera juice can help control blood sugar and lower lipids in diabetics and hyperlipidemia patients."

Health Benefits Of Aloe Vera Juice:

As mentioned earlier, aloe vera is loaded with a pool of health-benefiting properties. The juice is made up of 96 percent water, vitamins A, B, C, E, amino acid, a complex carbohydrate called acemannan and some organic and inorganic compounds.





All these nutrients together help promote weight loss, metabolism, glowing skin, healthy hair and more. Click here to know more about the health benefits of Aloe Vera juice.

Aloe vera juice can be made at home.

How To Make Aloe Vera Juice - Step-By-Step Recipe:

Today, you can easily get aloe vera drinks in the market. But, why opt for a packaged drink, if you can make some at home?! That's right. All you need is an aloe vera plant at home to make this healthy drink and enjoy it fresh.





However, cutting aloe vera stems is an art. Alongside the healthy gel, it also holds a yellow-coloured substance that can be toxic for your health. Fret not, we have got you covered.





We bring a recipe video that demonstrates how to cut the aloe vera stem to get the gel. And then, how to churn the gel into a fresh glass of juice. Sounds perfect?





This recipe has been shared by food vlogger Reshu, on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. She also suggests, after straining the juice, adding some lemon juice and black salt to it to make the drink tastier.

Watch the detailed recipe video below:







Now that you have the recipe handy, prepare a fresh glass of juice every day and give a healthy start to the day. However, always remember, that moderation is the key. In fact, excess of anything can have a negative effect on our body. Click here to know about the side effects of having too much of aloe vera.





