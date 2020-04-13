Three Easy Rasam Recipes To Boost Your Immunity

Immunity drinks: Rasam recipes are wonderful for keeping the body healthy.

There are grandmother's remedies and then there are rasams. Whether you grew up in Kerala or Tamil Nadu or almost any part of South India, there's a good chance that your childhood memories usually involve a potent rasam on days when you were under the weather. There was a rasam for almost every common ailment, from colds to fever. It's probably why most South Indians (me included) always list rasam on their list of comfort food. When you're unwell and your taste buds don't respond to your favourite flavours, a piquant rasam is usually a welcome break.





Over the years I've met home cooks and South Indian specialty chefs who have dozens of rasam recipes under their belt. From pepper to garlic, there are multiple lead ingredients in these rasams. And then, of course, are the scrumptious seafood based rasams like the crab rasam, a delicacy in parts of Tamil Nadu. Rasams don't just aid in digestion but many rasams also pack immunity boosting ingredients. Immunity has become a key buzzword at a time when we battle the Coronavirus and these recipes include key ingredients loaded with goodness like neem, ginger and gooseberry.





Try These Easy Rasam Recipes To Boost Your Immunity:

NEEM FLOWER RASAM / VEPAM POO RASAM

Recipe Courtesy - Chef Ajit Bangera, Senior Executive Chef, ITC Grand Chola, Chennai

Neem trees are commonplace in many parts of India. This Rasam incorporates neem flowers, that are easy to source (even during lockdown). Neem flowers are known for their digestive properties, vitamins and antioxidants.





Ingredients:





Ghee - 1 tsp / 5 gm (to fry red chilli)

Red chilli (round) - 4 no

Tamarind - 30 gms (soaked in 1.5 cup / 300 ml warm water)

Asafoetida- 1/4 teaspoon

Turmeric - 1/4 teaspoon

Curry leaves - 15 nos

Salt - to taste

Tur dal (boiled) water - 2 cups / 400 ml

Jaggery - 1 tsp / 5 gm

Ghee - 1 tsp / 5 gm

Dried neem flowers - 2 tsp / 10 gm

Tempering:





Ghee - 1 tsp / 5 gm

Mustard - 1 tsp / 5 gm

Curry leaves - 8 nos

Garnish: Fresh coriander leaves - 1 Tbs / 10 gm (Chopped)

Method:





Heat a teaspoon of ghee and roast the red chillies till it starts to change colour. To this add the tamarind extract, asafoetida, turmeric, curry leaves and salt and allow to boil till the raw smell of the tamarind is gone. Add the dal water and jaggery to the boiling tamarind mixture, reduce the heat and allow the rasam to froth. Remove from fire and cover. Heat a teaspoon of ghee and roast the neem flowers till golden. Add this to the rasam. Prepare for tempering by heating ghee in a separate pan. Add mustard when it starts to splutter toss in the curry leaves, mix well and add to the rasam. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with rice.

Rasam can work wonders for your immunity and health.

GOOSEBERRY RASAM / USIRIKAYA RASAM

Recipe Courtesy - Chef Ajit Bangera, Senior Executive Chef, ITC Grand Chola, Chennai





I tried this tangy and flavourful Andhra-style rasam during a recent visit to ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. Vitamin-C began trending almost ever since COVID-19 began to occupy global headlines with many doctors concurring that it can give you an extra ring of protection. This rasam features Amla that has been an effective remedy to fight the common cold. Amla's anti-bacterial and astringent properties can improve your immunity.





Ingredients:





Gooseberries - 40 no / 1 cup / 200 gm (sour amla)

Tomato - 2 no / 1/2 cup / 100 gm (chopped)

Jaggery - 1/4 cup / 50 gm (pounded)

Coriander seeds - 1 Tablespoon

Red chilli - 4 nos

Black peppercorn - 1 Tablespoon

Cumin - 1 tsp

Tur dal - 1 Tablespoon

Turmeric - 1/2 teaspoon

Salt - To taste

Tempering





Oil - 1 Tablespoon

Mustard - 1 teaspoon

Curry leaves - 20 no

Garnish: Fresh coriander leaves - 15 gm (chopped)

Method:





Dry roast / broil red chilli & tur dal till red in a pan. Cool. Mix the above broiled ingredients with coriander seed, peppercorn, cumin and pound them coarse. Keep aside. Cook the tomatoes & gooseberries in 750 ml water until soft. Allow to cool. Mash & strain. Add the pounded spice mix to the strained gooseberry & tomato extract. Add the turmeric powder and jiggery, mix well and bring to boil and simmer. Heat the oil and toss in the mustard and curry leaves, as mustard starts to crackle pour into the simmering rasam. Check seasoning. Serve garnished with coriander leaves along with steamed rice.

These rasam recipes can truly work wonders for your diet.

GINGER AND LEMON RASAM

This home-style rasam combines the immunity boosting properties of ginger and the abundant reserves of Vitamin C in lemon





Ingredients:





Tamarind: 1 gooseberry sized ball

Tomato: 2 - 3 small (finely chopped

Green chilli: 1 (slit).

Asafoetida: a pinch

Jaggery: 1 teaspoon (finely powdered)

Ginger: 1-2 big pieces (finely crushed)

Toor dal: 1/2 cup

Peppercorns: 1 teaspoon

Jeera: 1 teaspoon

Mustard: 1 teaspoon

Curry leaves: a few sprigs

Rasam powder: 1 tablespoon

Ghee: 1 teaspoon

Turmeric: 1/2 teaspoon

Salt: to taste

Coriander: a few sprigs

Lemon: juice of 1 small lemon

Method:





Soak the tamarind in warm water for about 20 minutes and extract the water Pressure cook the dal (about 15 minutes) with turmeric powder. Cook the tamarind water on a low flame as you add ginger. Add the tomatoes, green chillies, jaggery asafoetida, salt and rasam powder. Mash the dal and add to the tamarind water as it starts to cook and add water (2-3 cups depending on how dilute you want it) Grind the jeera and peppercorns and add to the rasam as it begins to simmer. Temper the mustard seeds and curry leaves in the ghee and add to the rasam. Add the lemon juice as you switch off the flame. Throw in the coriander once the rasam is done and cover with a lid for a few minutes before you serve.

