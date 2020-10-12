Immunity: This Tulsi-Ginger And Haldi Kadha May Soothe That Stubborn Cough And Cold

Immunity cannot be built in a day

Let's admit it, never before have we been so afraid of someone sneezing in our vicinity than we are today. We are doing everything to ensure we do not catch a chill, but the season is also changing, and we know very well that it is not the best news for our immunity. There is a sudden nip in the air, and if we do not take ample precautions now, we could also be next in line; sneezing and scaring everyone else around.





Immunity, simply put, is a system by which your body combats a certain kind of infection and prevents it from doing any damage to your system. Now, immunity is not built in a day, but you can work on it gradually. Fortunately, there are many herbs and spices in our kitchen that may do wonders for us naturally.







Kadha is an Ayurvedic decoction that is mostly bitter, and is made with a combination of various herbs and spices. Every household has its own recipe of preparing the kadha, the idea is to use the right amount of ingredients, using these in excess amounts may do more harm than good.





Kadha is a Ayurvedic healing decoction

Immunity-Boosting Power Of Tulsi, Ginger and Turmeric



Herbs like tulsi, ginger and haldi are all considered to be ancient remedies for cold, cough and flu. Tulsi (or basil) is replete with antioxidants that helps fight dangerous free radical activity. Haldi (or turmeric), on the other hand, is creating ripples around the world for its healing properties. Its active component curcumin makes haldi very rich in anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe discomfort that come with sore throat and clogged nose. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, ginger heals and protects the gut, "its volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu,", the book further notes.







How To Make The Kadha:





Ingredients:





3-4 Tulsi Leaves

1 tsp haldi

1 tsp ginger powder or a tiny ginger root.

1 glass of water



Method:





1. Take a vessel, and bring all the ingredients to boil. Let kit steep for 4-5 minutes.

2. Strain, serve hot.





Drink this kadha once every day for best effect. Make sure you do not ignore your prescribed med, if you are on any. You can also add a tinge of honey to the mix for flavour. Refrain from sugar.







