Iron is one essential nutrient for our body. According to a report on University of California San Francisco website (www.ucsfhealth.org), iron is an essential component for blood production, respiration and proper immune functioning and more. Deficiency of iron may lead to several health issues including anemia. Other conditions that occur due to iron deficiency are dizziness, headache, shortness of breath and more. The WHO statistics states that this condition is found in approximately 33% of non-pregnant women, 40% of pregnant women, and 42% of children worldwide.





Hence, experts around the world stress on inclusion of adequate iron-rich foods in our daily diet to keep up a healthy lifestyle. That's not all. Maintaining iron balance in our body has become yet more important in the current scenario (read: ongoing pandemic). A study published in the journal 'Open Forum Infectious Disease' found that "low serum iron concentration was an independent risk factor for death in COVID-19 patients."





Considering this, we found some easy diet tips that may help you load up on iron for an overall healthy lifestyle. Let's take a look:

5 Diet Tips To Help Prevent Iron Deficiency:

1. Stay Hydrated:

Did you know drinking water is considered an effective way to prevent anemia among people. According to a study, published in Food Nutrition Bulletin, researchers found that "drinking water locally fortified with iron compounds should be considered and used as a worldwide available vehicle to control iron-deficiency anemia."

2. Eat Leafy Greens:

Leafy greens like spinach, kale etc are a storehouse of folate - an important element to prevent anemia. Besides, leafy greens may further help benefit overall health.

3. Include Vitamin C:

According to Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, eat balanced healthy diet and include good amount of vitamin C, along with iron-rich foods. Combining "vegetarian sources of iron with vitamin C in the same meal" may help treat iron deficiency.

4. Eat Meat And Poultry:

Eggs, chicken, mutton etc are a deemed to be the best versions of iron-rich foods. They also contain folate that may help prevent anemia and other iron deficiency related issues.

5. Don't Combine Iron-Rich Foods With Calcium:

Calcium and iron are known to compete for the same receptors. Hence experts state, iron-rich foods when combined with calcium block iron absorption in body.





Follow these simple food tips and enjoy an overall healthy lifestyle. But always remember consult an expert before adapting to any kind of change in your overall lifestyle.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.