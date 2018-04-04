Is Eating Less An Ideal Way To Lose Weight? Experts Reveal!

Highlights Losing weight is a gradual process

Eating less or starvation is not the right way to lose weight

Starvation also leads to leptin resistance

According to Delhi Based Nutritionist and Author Kavita Devgan, "Eating less or starvation is not the right way to lose weight. When you eat a very low calorie diet then the body adapts, and the metabolism dips after a while due to muscle loss. This makes weight loss impossible and also increases the chance of the gaining the lost weight back. Starvation also leads to leptin resistance. Lack of leptin hormone in the body leads to increased appetite, reduced motivation to exercise and low burning of calories, further leading to weight gain."



Eating less or starvation is not the right way to lose weight



According to Dr. Zamurrud Patel, Consultant Dietician at Global Hospitals Mumbai, "Eating less is definitely not the best way to lose weight. We always recommend eating everything in moderation, which certainly doesn't mean starving yourself. Eating less may restrict you from getting the required vitamins and minerals leading to various problems in the body." Eating less can cause various health problems that may include fatigue, gout, constipation, diarrhoea, nausea, anaemia, loss of lean muscle mass, heart problems and other imbalances.

Eating less is just not the perfect way to lose weight!

Eating less may also cause your metabolic rate to drop drastically because your body attempts to conserve energy. This means, you will automatically burn lesser calories and if you do this long enough, your brain will assume there is a famine situation and will instruct your fat cells to start storing whatever calories you are taking in, which is exactly what you are trying to prevent in the first place.



(Also Read: Is Eating Everything in Moderation The Right Advice To Follow?)

Eating less may also cause your metabolic rate to drop drastically



Another reason to avoid eating less is to not feel grumpy and undergo various mood swings. Remember, food is fuel for the brain; it energises each cell in the body. Lack of food causes various deficiencies, causing health problems leading to unnecessary grumpiness. Moreover, your body is fatigued, which is also a cause of mood swings.

Eating less is definitely not the right way to lose weight, but to eat everything healthy in moderation is the key. If you wish to diet or eat less, make sure you eat frequently in small portions instead of starving yourself. It is best to consult your Dietitian or Nutritionist who can help you with a proper diet plan according to your body type. Lose weight the healthy way!