Olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), is considered to be one of the healthiest cooking and edible oils. EVOO is light, non-greasy, and is believed to be enriched with antioxidants and polyphenols that help protect against inflammation, oxidative stress, and related diseases. However, recent studies have suggested that consuming EVOO in smaller quantities may actually have more benefits for overall heart health. Let's dive deeper into this finding.





Is Extra Virgin Olive Oil Really Good For Your Heart?

Researchers at the University of Florida decided to dig deeper into how much EVOO you should actually be consuming. They looked at 40 adults with an average age of 64 and a BMI of 32 (most of whom were classified as obese). The participants followed a diet full of whole foods and plant-based vegan dishes, with no animal products. But here's the catch-one group consumed four tablespoons of EVOO daily, while the other had less than one teaspoon a day.

After a month, here's what they found:

Both groups saw improved cholesterol levels across the board.

Everyone had better heart health markers compared to their previous diet.

The low EVOO group had a slight edge, with lower levels of LDL (the "bad") cholesterol.

How A Low EVOO Diet Ties To Better Heart Health?

During the study, those who started with a low EVOO diet and switched to more olive oil saw their bad cholesterol levels go up. Meanwhile, people who cut back on EVOO actually saw improvements. The pattern held true for other key heart health markers, too. So, what would you say is the takeaway? Eating less extra virgin olive oil as part of a plant-based diet might be a smart move, especially for those at higher risk of heart disease.





But before you swear off EVOO forever, the researchers noted it's not all bad. It's just that "getting fats from whole plant sources like nuts, seeds, and avocados is probably better than relying on refined oils, including EVOO," the study concluded.





