We use oil in a number of different ways in the kitchen: for frying, greasing, tempering, baking, etc. In India, we substitute oil for ghee in certain cases - not only to lend the dish a unique flavour but also because ghee is widely known to have many benefits. But that does not imply that oil is unhealthy - it depends on what kind of oil you choose and also how you use it. We often hear about the numerous advantages of olive oil. But there are some cases in which it is better not to use olive oil. Know more about it below.





Ghee Versus Olive Oil - Which Is Better?

According to Celebrity Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, "Ghee has a higher smoke point than most oils, meaning that it can be heated to a higher temperature before it begins to break down and produce harmful compounds. This makes it a great choice for cooking at high temperatures, such as for frying or sautéing." This is what makes ghee an ideal choice for cooking Indian dishes. On the other hand, "olive oil has a low smoke point and can't be heated," states Nmami. Have you ever wondered why olive oil is also widely used in salad dressings? This is because it would not be heated at all in the process of assembling a salad. Hence, it is advisable to avoid using olive oil to cook food at high temperatures. You can take advantage of its nutrients and antioxidants in other ways.





Is Ghee Healthy? Top Benefits Of Ghee:

There are many other reasons why you should include ghee in your diet:

1. Boosts energy:

Ghee contains medium and short-chain fatty acids, which provide you with a healthy dose of energy. This is also why consuming ghee can keep your body warm in colder climates.

2. Supports your digestive system:

Ghee contains butyric acid, which is good for the probiotic bacteria in your stomach. This acid also helps keep your intestines healthy. Ghee is also said to cleanse your system and aid in relief from constipation.

3. Great for your skin:

The vitamin A and E content of ghee make it a skin-friendly ingredient. Apart from consumption, ghee is also externally applied to make skin supple.

4. Good for your heart:

Ghee is said to reduce the amount of bad cholesterol, decrease inflammation and also help in regulating blood pressure. It should, however, be consumed in moderation to reap its full benefits. The saturated fat content of ghee may also pose a problem to some, and hence you should consult an expert if you have existing cholesterol problems.

5. May aid in weight loss:

Ghee contains conjugated linoleic acid, a type of omega-6 fatty acid, which can help you burn belly fat. Ghee is also rich in fat-soluble vitamins and other healthy fats.





It is important to remember that not all fats will lead to weight gain.




