Winter brings a long list of issues - agree? From bloating, dandruff, dry skin, and cracked heels to whatnot, this season can be troublesome. But worry not! Rujuta Diwekar, known for working with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt, shares three ultimate winter superfoods packed with powerful nutritional benefits to help you tackle these problems effectively. As part of her "usual, local, seasonal, and traditional" food series on Instagram, she explains: "If you've been facing issues like sleep deprivation, increased gas, bloating, hair fall, dandruff, or skin dryness, I have the perfect recipe for you."

Also Read: Struggling With Hair Fall? This Amla Ginger Shot May Support Better Hair Growth

Watch the fulll video here:

These are the three foods Rujuta Diwekar wants you to start including in your diet this winter:

1. Bajra

The nutritionist calls bajra "the millet of the winters." She suggests rolling bajra into a roti, making it into a ladoo, or cooking it into a raab, mentioning: "It's delicious. It's great for your bones and your brain. And it will arrest hair fall in no time." Besides reducing hair fall, this millet can also help in the production of haemoglobin in your body. She adds: "So if you've been running low on haemoglobin or feeling a little low, bajra is for you."

How To Make Bajra Roti?

To make bajra roti, you need 1 cup of bajra atta, 1/4 cup of wheat atta, warm water, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 1 teaspoon of ghee.

Step 1. Make a dough of bajra and wheat atta in the same bowl.

Step 2. Add salt and warm water, then mix thoroughly.

Step 3. Cut small balls from the dough and shape them into perfectly round and flat rotis.

Step 4. Toast the roti on the tawa and add ghee on both sides.

Step 5. That's it, the rotis are ready to serve hot with some sabzi, gud, and achaar.

Here is the full recipe.

How To Make Bajra Ladoo?

To make the millet ladoos, you need bajra flour, wheat flour (optional), 1 cup roasted makhana, 1/4 almond powder, 1 tablespoon crushed cashew nuts, 1 tablespoon crushed pistachios, 2 tablespoons of Gond (fried and ground), 1 1/2 cups powdered sugar or powdered jaggery, 1 tsp cardamom powder, 2 tbsp coconut powder, and desi ghee.

Step 1. Roast the wheat and bajra flour with a dollop of ghee in the pan.

Step 2. In a bowl, combine millet flour, wheat flour, ground nuts and cashews, and powdered sugar or jaggery with lukewarm ghee.

Step 3. Mix everything thoroughly and try forming balls from the mixture. That's it, the laddoos are ready to enjoy whenever you want.

How To Make Bajra Raab?

To prepare the porridge recipe, you need 1/2 cup jaggery, 1/2 cup milk, 4 tbsp millet flour, 1 tsp ghee, a pinch of ginger powder, and a pinch of cardamom powder.

Step 1. Soak the jaggery for 5-10 minutes in a bowl of warm water.

Step 2. Meanwhile, add ghee to a pan and cook the millet flour until golden brown.

Step 3. Now, boil the jaggery water in a pan over low heat.

Step 4. Add the jaggery water and a little milk to the pan along with the millet. Mix well to ensure there are no lumps left.

Step 5. After cooking for 5 minutes, add ginger powder and cardamom powder to it.

2. Undhiyo

Undhiyo is a seasonal vegetable dish widely savoured in Mumbai, Gujarat, and several other parts of Maharashtra. "And this is a medley of tender pulses, wild and uncultivated vegetables, and root vegetables. It is a must-have this winter-so try to have it at least once a fortnight," she shares. "It is beautiful, and it is the ultimate prebiotic that our grandmothers have passed down in the form of a traditional recipe and a sabzi to be enjoyed this winter," Rujuta explains.

Meanwhile, the nutritionist also suggests trying other easily available options in places where undhiyo is not common. She mentions: "Try to include any vegetable dish that is a medley of tender pulses, root vegetables, and wild or uncultivated veggies."

Also Read: 6 Amazing Benefits Of Eating Chia Seeds In Winter For Glowing Skin

3. Dry Coconut

The nutritionist calls it the "ultimate rock star" for winter. She says: "If you've been feeling rather lazy, if you're finding it difficult to get out of your rajai (quilt) and go for a workout, this is the energy boost you need-not another caffeine drink." Rujuta Diwekar explains that dry coconut boosts energy because it is rich in medium-chain triglycerides-fats that provide energy, help burn stubborn fat, give your skin a smooth appearance, and leave you feeling calm and content.





These winter superfoods are not only beneficial for your body in many ways but can also help boost your mood.