Summer season can be overwhelming at times. The scorching heat from the early hours of the day often creates an imbalance in your body and leads to weakness, loss of appetite, and more. Do you too feel like eating nothing throughout the day during the summer? Are you someone who skips meals during this time of the year? If yes, then we might be able to help you. The idea is to start your day with something light and cooling. It will not only set the tone but also keep your body temperature under control. A mere search on the internet will bring forth a pool of recipes to try, but here we got you something unique that is regional, earthy, and unique in its way. The dish is called annam ganji (or rice kanji).





Also Read: Five Reasons Why You Should Never Skip Breakfast

What Is Annam Ganji? Is It Similar To Bengali Panta Bhaat Or Odia Pakhala?

Annam Ganji is basically rice, fermented and mixed with curd. It is a traditional South Indian summer recipe, usually consumed early in the morning. Annam Ganji works as a natural probiotic that not only helps regulate your digestion but also keeps the body cool, preventing sunstroke while working outdoors for longer hours.

While annam ganji or rice kanji is popular in the Southern region, you will also get its equivalent in the Eastern regions of India - panta bhaat and pakahala. Both are fermented rice like ganji, but if you look into the preparation and process of eating, there are some basic differences between the three.





Panta bhaat is usually consumed with aloo chokha, dried chilli, lemon wedge, and salt, pakhala has different variations to it - some enjoy it with jeera temper, some like mixing it with curd, with an accompaniment of various side dishes. Annam ganji, on the other hand, is mixed with curd or buttermilk and served with onion and pickle.





Also Read: The Breakfast Hero: Mixed Veg Raita For A Nutrient-Fueled Morning!

Photo Credit: iStock

South Indian Annam Ganji Recipe | How To Make South Indian Annam Ganji:

Step 1. Cook the rice and let it cool.





Step 2. Add buttermilk, salt, and some ajwain to the rice.





Step 3. Mix everything and let it sit overnight.





Step 4. The next morning, again give everything a mix.





Step 5. Consume with onion and green chilli. You can pair some pickles as well.





Bonus: We also got you the recipes for making pakhala bhata and panta bhaat. Have a great day!