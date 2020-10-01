Make This Neem And Aloe Vera Juice For Immunity, Weight Loss And Radiant Skin

Neem and aloe vera juice could flush out the toxins from your body and rejuvenate you

Green juices are all the rage now. They don't take much time to come together, you always have the liberty to choose between a range of ingredients and you know the results would most certainly be effective since everything that is used is natural. Green juice simply refers to a blend that is made with leaves, fruits and veggies that is green in colour. They are touted to be excellent for detox, immunity and diet, but of course everything boils down to the ingredients used. Two such ingredients you could place your bet on are neem and aloe vera.





Health Benefits of Neem and Aloe Vera:

Neem is one of India's most ancient remedies for skin, hair and diet-related concerns. The bitter leaves are also known to do wonders for diabetes management. Since they are enriched with a range of antioxidants, they help boost our immunity, and built resistance against many common illnesses like cold and flu.





Aloe vera, on the other hand, has also emerged to be one superfood of sorts. The bitter, translucent gel found in aloe vera has incredible healing properties. It comprises a type of protein which contains 18 of the 20 amino acids found in the body and Vitamin A, B, C and E. According to Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj, a Delhi-based dermatologist, not only is aloe-vera rich in vitamin A, C, E but also beta-carotene, all of which together make aloe vera very nourishing for skin and a natural exfoliator. The wide range of antioxidants also help fight cell damage caused by free-radical activity and strengthens your immunity.

Aloe vera is replete with numerous vitamins, minerals, amino acids, enzymes and sterols that help make your diet more weight-loss-friendly and increase your body's ability to absorb nutrients.





Now, here's how you can combine the goodness of two. You are correct, the blend is going to be a very bitter one, but super nutritious, a small cup of this juice everyday could really change your life. Besides, you can also add honey for taste.





Neem And Aloe Vera Juice Recipe:





Ingredients:





1 tsp neem paste

1 tsp aloe vera gel

1 cup water

Honey for taste

Method:





Take a blender, blend everything until smooth. Stir in honey for taste. Make sure all ingredients are fresh and safe to use.

Drink this juice every morning for best results. Let us know if you have any interesting green juice recipe.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



