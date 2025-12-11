Milk has long been touted as a key component of a diet aimed at promoting strong bones. With its rich protein and calcium content, milk is often credited with supporting bone health. But recent insights from experts suggest that one other food might be even more effective at boosting bone strength. It's none other than the humble cottage cheese, aka paneer. Light and versatile, this everyday food is packed with protein, phosphorus, and other essential nutrients. It could be a great addition to your diet if you're trying to build or maintain bone strength at any age.

According to a 2025 scientific study published on Taylor & Francis, cottage cheese is more than just calcium. Research highlights its numerous benefits, including supporting muscle strength, promoting bone health and aiding in body composition and metabolism. The protein in paneer is particularly beneficial, as it helps keep you feeling fuller for longer and can even help regulate appetite. Far from being a dull, bland diet food, paneer is a nutritious and versatile option that can enhance overall well-being and support a healthy lifestyle.

Paneer: Health Benefits And Nutrition

Paneer has a high water content and moderate protein levels per 100 grams. Paneer is also low in fat and cholesterol compared to most other cheeses. However, it may be unsuitable for individuals with lactose intolerance.

In terms of calories, cottage cheese contains approximately 98 kcal per 100 grams. It has lower levels of fat-soluble vitamins like vitamins A, D, and E. On the other hand, water-soluble vitamins such as vitamin B5, folate and biotin are present in good amounts.

Paneer is best known for providing high-quality, easily absorbed protein with minimal fat. It also contains calcium, sodium, potassium, phosphorus, iron, and zinc.

3 Delicious Paneer Recipes To Try:

1. Paneer Makhani

Indulge in the rich and creamy goodness of Paneer Makhani, a quintessential Indian curry loaded with spices, butter, and succulent paneer chunks. Serve with rice or roti for a satisfying meal. Read the full recipe here.

2. Paneer Bhurji

Experience the delightful flavours of India with Paneer Bhurji. Perfect as a light brunch or side dish for dinner, this dish combines the goodness of cottage cheese with tangy tomatoes and spices. Here is the full recipe.

3. Paneer Popcorn

Craving something crispy? Try Paneer Popcorn, a veggie twist on the classic snack. Simply season the paneer, coat it in batter, and fry to perfection! Find the full recipe here.

Other Foods For Good Bone Health

Apart from cottage cheese, leafy greens are also a rich source of calcium. Kale, collard greens, bok choy and broccoli are all rich in calcium, magnesium and vitamin K.





Salmon, sardines, and mackerel provide vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, which help reduce inflammation and improve calcium absorption. Canned fish with soft, edible bones is especially high in calcium.





One can also consume almonds, Brazil nuts, sesame seeds, chia seeds and walnuts for bone health as they are packed with bone-friendly minerals like calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus. White beans, black beans and lentils are good sources of plant-based protein, magnesium and zinc, all vital for bone formation.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.