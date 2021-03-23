We have all experienced sore joints and bone aches and have despised every moment of it. Not only is too much to bear, it also starts hindering your daily activities and leave you cranky. Osteoporosis is a condition that makes your bones very weak or brittle and also results in eventual bone loss. Our body constantly replaces old bone tissue with new, in osteoporosis, new bone creation is delayed. The condition mostly afflicts old people or women after menopause, but nowadays the condition is getting common among the much younger population too. This is a matter of concern because people with osteoporosis can hurt themselves badly even after a minor bump and take longer to heal.

If you are facing symptoms, it is best to consult an expert immediately before. Additionally, it is also a good idea to fortify your diet with some seasonal fruits that are known to strengthen bones naturally.

Here Are 5 Summer Fruits You Should Eat For Strong Bones:

1. Pineapple

This tarty and delectable fruit is enriched with potassium. According to studies, dietary potassium may help neutralise acid load and thereby reduce calcium loss to a great extent. Other than that, it is an excellent source of vitamin A and calcium, two very crucial components for strong bones.

2. Strawberries

These lovely red berries are bursting with freshness and a host of health benefits. They are packed with antioxidants that help fight free radical damage that may cause degeneration of bones. Moreover, they also happen to be a good source of calcium, manganese, potassium, vitamin K and vitamin C all of which help aid the formation of new bone.

3. Apple

You can now see apples all year round, and if you are still not having enough of it, you are really losing out. Apples are replete with calcium, the building block of bones and vitamin C, essential for the production of collagen and stimulating action for new bone.

4. Papaya

This sweet, pulpy fruit makes summer a tad more bearable for us. It is a good thing that it is also so healthy. Tremendously rich in vitamin C, papaya can do wonders for your bone, skin and immunity.

5. Tomato

The vitamin K, calcium and lycopene in tomatoes together works towards strengthening and repairing bones and improve bone mass. You can use tomatoes in salads, curries, soups, stews, juices and chutneys.

There are plenty of summer foods that can help make your bones stronger. Make sure you keep your diet healthy and colourful.



