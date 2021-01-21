How Can Bananas Help You Get Stronger Bones; 5 Banana Breakfast Recipes

Bone health is a cause of concern for many

There are only a few fruits that are as uncomplicated as bananas. Easy to peel, easier to tuck into bananas come without seeds. This is perhaps why it is one of our most preferred fruits for breakfast. It is a good thing that it is also loaded with tryptophan (that helps activate happiness hormone serotonin) because let's admit it, we could all use something to cheer us up so early on in the day. Bananas are replete with vitamins and minerals like vitamin B6, C, potassium, magnesium, copper, manganese, and fibre. It is excellent for digestion and managing blood pressure. The potassium present in bananas helps negate ill-effects of sodium, that helps keep your BP in control. Alongside, eating a banana every day may also do wonders for your bones.





Bananas For Strong Bones





According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, banana's potassium content tends to slow down the urinary calcium loss associated with a typical diet high in salt. The book further notes that bananas also contain prebiotic compounds that feed good bacteria in the gut. We often do not give so much attention to our gut health, but a healthy gut could help increase the body's ability to absorb key nutrients such as calcium. Calcium is key for good bones and teeth.

Bananas are incredibly versatile





How To Have Bananas For Breakfast?





While we do not need to tell you how to eat bananas for breakfast since we are all well aware of how versatile the fruit is- there are still a few exciting options that may give your breakfast an instant facelift you have been craving for.





Here are 5 breakfast recipes with bananas that you should try real soon:





1. Banana And Walnut Smoothie





A nutty wholesome smoothie could be an ideal way to kickstart your metabolism, while keeping you satiated for long. Packed with the goodness of vitamin E, C, B6, this smoothie is a treasure trove of nutrients. Click here for the recipe.





A nutty wholesome smoothie could be an ideal way to start your mornings





2. Banana Pancakes





Pancakes for breakfast? Yes, please! This global favourite is so ridiculously easy to make that you cannot stop making it over and over again, all you need are some mashed potatoes, flour of your choice and milk. Here's the recipe.





Banana pancakes are a classic





3. Banana Coconut Idli





Idli fans raise your hands? Give your traditional rice idli a low-carb twist with this banana and coconut idli, they are mildly-sweet and makes for a filling breakfast option. You do not even need to pair these with anything. Slurping much, here's the recipe.





4. Banana Oat Bread





You have seen it in the viral videos, banana breads are the easiest thing to bake so what is holding you back? This bread also comes with the goodness of oat protein, one of the best sources of plant-based protein out there. Click here for the recipe.





Banana breads are the easiest thing to bake





5. Vazhakkai Poriyal





A south Indian raw banana and coconut curry, tempered with bold and rustic spices. You can have this curry at any point of the day. We love it for weekend brunches. Here's the recipe you have been looking for.





Try these at home and let us know how you liked them.







