In India, tea and coffee are not just beverages. They help you refuel with energy, work as catalysts to start a conversation, and also benefit your health in various ways. Regrettably, the discourse around tea and coffee could also be controversial. These drinks also have some side effects, if not taken properly. This is why, you will find experts always talking about the right ways to sip your favourite beverage. In this article, we will help you clear another such confusion - whether to pair coffee with your meal or not.





Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recently shared a video post on Instagram, explaining it is a common food mistake to pair your meal with coffee or tea. Let's elucidate further.





Is It Okay To Drink Coffee And Tea Everyday?

Coffee and tea make an integral part of our daily routine. Some of us can't imagine starting the day without a cup of hot beverage. The antioxidants in these drinks help flush out toxins and load you up with energy to kick-start the day. However, going overboard can affect negatively.





The tannins in coffee and tea are also known to flush out fluid from the body. This means, having these drinks in excess can increase the risk of dehydration and associated health troubles. Hence, experts suggest having it in moderation to enjoy the benefits to the fullest.

Should You Drink Coffee/Tea With Your Meal? Yes Or No?

Let's agree, we all tend to pair coffee and tea with our breakfast or evening snacks. But that's not the right practice, states Nmami Agarwal. Here's why.





"Sipping coffee or tea with meals can potentially hinder nutrient absorption, particularly iron," she explains. According to the expert, both tea and coffee contain compounds like polyphenols and tannins that are known to bind to iron, making it hard to be absorbed by the body.





"This interference may affect the absorption of non-heme iron, which comes from plant-based sources and is already less efficiently absorbed than heme iron from animal products," Nmami Agarwal adds.





