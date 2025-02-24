Perimenopause is when your hormones start acting up, and no one really prepares you for it. Your 40s can feel like a never-ending rollercoaster ride, and not always in a fun way. With oestrogen and progesterone levels fluctuating, you may start noticing changes that make daily life a bit more difficult. Some days, you feel completely fine. On other days, you just want to stay in bed and not deal with anything. But here is the thing — while hormonal shifts are inevitable, how you handle them makes all the difference. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary highlights some common mistakes that can make perimenopause even harder to deal with.





Photo: iStock



What Are Some Common Symptoms Of Perimenopause?

No two people will experience perimenopause the same way, but according to Johns Hopkins University, these are some common symptoms you might notice in your 40s:

Mood swings Changes in sexual desire Brain fog or difficulty concentrating Frequent headaches Night sweats Hot flashes Vaginal dryness Sleep disturbances Joint and muscle pain Excessive sweating

Here Are 5 Mistakes You Should Avoid After 40:

1. Not Eating Enough Protein

Cutting down on protein? Bad idea. Chowdhary says we lose about 10 per cent of muscle every decade after perimenopause. On top of that, hormonal shifts make insulin sensitivity drop. Without enough protein, maintaining muscle mass becomes harder, and your cells struggle to process insulin efficiently.

2. Overdoing Cardio

Obsessed with cardio workouts? It might be backfiring. According to Chowdhary, too much cardio can lower progesterone levels—an essential hormone that affects your menstrual cycle, mood, and sleep. If you are feeling extra exhausted or struggling with hormonal balance, this might be why.

3. Ignoring Alcohol's Impact

Noticing that alcohol hits differently now? That is because it releases histamines, and as oestrogen levels drop, your body finds it harder to process them. This can lead to disrupted sleep, leaving you feeling drained throughout the day.

Photo: iStock

4. Skipping Supplements

Supplements help bridge nutritional gaps but randomly picking them up is not the best idea. Get them third-party tested to figure out exactly what you need and the right dosage for your body.

5. Relying Solely on IUDs and HRT

IUDs and HRT might help, but they do not fix the root cause of perimenopausal symptoms. Before turning to them, try making dietary changes first. Identifying triggers like dairy, alcohol, or stress can help you manage symptoms more naturally.

Avoiding these mistakes can make perimenopause a little smoother and help you feel more in control of your health.