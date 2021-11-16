Winter is here and so is the time to indulge in all the fresh and seasonal produce. From sweet and juicy orange and apple to crunchy carrot and beans - we get an extensive range of fruits and vegetables during this time of the year. Besides being delicious, each of these fruits and vegetables are loaded with essential nutrients and has several health benefits. Another such seasonal fruit is anar (or pomegranate). A sanguine-coloured fruit, pomegranate is known for the juicy pearls inside and a very distinctive flowery lip outside. According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, pomegranate pearls are most valued for their anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties. Besides, it is a low-calorie fruit that makes it a perfect snack to munch on without any guilt. That's not all. Celebrity nutritionist and life coach Luke Coutinho further informed us that pomegranate might help you detox better than green tea. Yes, you read that right!





Luke Coutinho recently took to Twitter to share a post that reads, "Did you know that pomegranates have 3x more antioxidants than green tea or red wine?" Alongside, he also shared a few reasons why one must include pomegranate in their daily diet. Take a look:





Here're 5 More Health Benefits Of Pomegranate:

1. Promote Weight Loss:

As mentioned earlier, pomegranate is loaded with antioxidants and helps improve gut-health. These factors further help you shed those extra kilos.

2. Fights Inflammation:

According to the book Healing Foods, antioxidant flavonols (in pomegranate) have been shown to significantly reduce the activity of proteins that cause inflammatory conditions like arthritis.

3. Boost Haemoglobin:

Pomegranate is a rich source of iron that further helps increase red blood cells in body and boost haemoglobin levels.

4. Fights Dental Plaque:

The anti-viral properties in pomegranate might help you fight against dental plaque and boost dental health.

5. Manage Blood Pressure:

According to a study published in the Journal Clinical Nutrition, drinking pomegranate juice daily might help lower blood pressure by more than 12 percent.





This winter, include pomegranate in your daily diet and enjoy an overall healthy lifestyle.









