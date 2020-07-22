Anar Barfi, Anar Kulfi And More Pomegranate Desserts You Can Make With This Nutrient-Rich Fruit

Pomegranate can be used to make different deserts.

Highlights Pomegranate is one of the tastiest and healthiest fruits.

You can use the fruit to make different types of desserts.

Here are 5 unique desserts you can make with anar.

Bright shiny pink pearls of pomegranate are not just attractive to look at but are also great to eat - both in terms of flavour and health. Pomegranate (or anar, as we all call it in Hindi) has a special sweet and sour taste that makes it perfect for a variety of foods and drinks - be it plain anar juice, anar milkshake, anar pearls used as garnish for salads and cereal bowls, or as a range of desserts. Yes, you can turn your favourite anar into some interesting sweet treats and we'll help you with these terrific anar desserts ideas.





5 Anar Dessert Recipe Ideas -

1. Anar Barfi

Heat ghee in a pan and roast half-cup sooji. Pour pomegranate syrup made by boiling 1 cup pomegranate juice along with half cup sugar. Add dry fruits like pistachios, cashews and raisins, add khoya and cook well. Pour the batter into an oiled tray and let it set to make anar fruit barfi.





2. Anar Cake

To make anar cake, all you have to do is to add some anar syrup in the cake batter and garnish the cake with fresh pomegranate pearls. So, if you are making a cake with half cup flour, add 4-5 tbsp anar syrup replacing the amount of milk or eggs. This unique, pretty-looking cake is sure to impress your family and friends.





(Also Read: 5 Cool Ways To Add Pomegranate To Your Diet)

Pomegranate cake is easy to make.





3. Anar Kulfi

Boil half litre milk with sugar till it reduces to half the amount and thickens. Let it cool and add about 1 glass of pomegranate juice. Mix well and pour in ice cream moulds and freeze. This milky fruity kulfi is perfect to cool off during the hot and humid weather.



4. Anar Mousee





Boil one 1 cup of anar juice with half cup sugar to make a thick syrup. Whisk around one cup heavy cream to make whipping cream. Layer ice cream bowls with cream, top it with anar syrup. Add another layer of cream and garnish with pomegranate pearls. Place it in the fridge for at least one hour to set.





(Also Read: How To Make Eggless Mango Mousse At Home)





5. Anar Kheer

Boil half cup rice in water till it cooks. Drain the water. Boil around half litre milk and add the boiled rice. Add sugar to taste, 1tsp cardamom powder and half cup pomegranate juice to make kheer. Don't forget to garnish with some pomegranate pearls.





Use these pomegranate recipe ideas to make some interesting anar sweet meals and enjoy a delicious and healthful post-meal dessert.









